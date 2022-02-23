Ugandans could face fines, jail for refusing Covid-19 jab under proposed law

Uganda plans to impose fines on people who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and those who fail to pay could be sent to prison under a new public health law which lawmakers are considering, its parliament says.

Though the east African country started administering Covid-19 jabs nearly a year ago, only about 16-million jabs have been administered in a population of 45-million, with officials blaming widespread reluctance for the low coverage.

Parliament’s house health committee has begun scrutinising the Public Health (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to make coronavirus vaccinations mandatory.

The new law proposes a fine of 4-million Ugandan shillings ($1,139) for those who fail to get vaccinated.

“According to the proposal, those who do not get vaccinated against Covid-19 will be fined 4-million shillings or [receive] a jail term of six months,” parliament said on its website.