Ugandans could face fines, jail for refusing Covid-19 jab under proposed law

23 February 2022 - 13:57 By Elias Biryabarema
Those who fail to pay fines could be sent to prison under a new proposed public health law in Uganda. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/milkos

Uganda plans to impose fines on people who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and those who fail to pay could be sent to prison under a new public health law which lawmakers are considering, its parliament says.

Though the east African country started administering Covid-19 jabs nearly a year ago, only about 16-million jabs have been administered in a population of 45-million, with officials blaming widespread reluctance for the low coverage.

Parliament’s house health committee has begun scrutinising the Public Health (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to make coronavirus vaccinations mandatory.

The new law proposes a fine of 4-million Ugandan shillings ($1,139) for those who fail to get vaccinated.

“According to the proposal, those who do not get vaccinated against Covid-19 will be fined 4-million shillings or [receive] a jail term of six months,” parliament said on its website.

The statement quoted health minister Jane Ruth Aceng telling lawmakers on the committee that mandatory vaccinations would ensure enough people are vaccinated so that “we create mass immunity. It is important that whoever is supposed to be vaccinated is vaccinated”.

The statement did not say when the proposed law was likely to be brought before MPs for approval.

Uganda reopened its economy last month after two years of anti-coronavirus measures that included curfews, businesses and school closures, the shutting of borders and other steps.

The strict measures helped curb the pandemic, but drew widespread criticism from Ugandans whose businesses and livelihoods were affected.

The country has recorded about 163,000 cases of Covid-19 and 3,500 deaths, health ministry data show.

Reuters

