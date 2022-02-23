No Covid-19 vaccine so DUT students spend the night on the pavement

A group of Durban University of Technology (DUT) students slept on the pavement outside the Berea campus on Tuesday night as they are yet to be allocated residences because they are not vaccinated against Covid-19.

The students blame the university’s vaccination policy which prevents them being allocated residences while they struggle to attend online classes in rural areas because of network and data issues.

The DUT council issued a directive on vaccinations through its “policy choices on vaccination of staff and students” in December.

Under the policy, an individual must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or continue with online activities and services. That would mean the individual produce a negative PCR test not older than 48 hours at their own cost every time they need to go on campus. Should a student fail to do either, they won’t be allowed entry to any of the campuses.

The university has repeatedly said it would stand by that policy.