WFP hopes to resume some Ethiopia food aid distribution by July

The UN World Food Programme hopes to resume some food aid distribution in Ethiopia as soon as next month once it has received greater control over how beneficiaries are selected, a senior WFP official said on Monday.

It paused food aid to the northern Tigray region in May and then to all of Ethiopia this month in response to widespread theft of donations. In both cases, its announcements came just after the US said it was doing the same.

More than 20-million people need humanitarian assistance in Ethiopia, largely due to the Horn of Africa's worst drought in decades and a two-year civil war in Tigray.

The WFP has been providing emergency food assistance to nearly 6-million of them.

Valerie Guarnieri, WFP assistant executive director for programme and policy development, said the agency wanted to reduce the authority of local and regional government officials to decide who qualified for food aid.

“We would want to have a much more direct involvement ourselves as WFP and our partner non-governmental organisations in the process of selecting beneficiaries,” Guarnieri told Reuters.