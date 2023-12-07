Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan declared a state of emergency on Thursday after a blast at an explosives depot and heavy rain damaged an industrial zone and surrounding areas.
“Everyone is asked to stay at home. Schools will be closed. Only workers in the essential services and people travelling will be allowed free movement,” Ramkalawan's office said.
The explosion caused “massive damage” to the Providence industrial zone and surrounding areas on the main island of Mahe, while flooding resulted in “major destruction”.
No further details were provided.
The Seychelles is made up of 115 islands and is the least populous country in Africa with about 100,000 people.
Seychelles declares state of emergency after explosion, flooding
