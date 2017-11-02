When can you make fun of a girl wearing dental braces? The advertising watchdog has ruled that it’s okay if enough people get the joke.

In a ruling this week‚ the Advertising Standards Authority found that MTN had not crossed any boundaries with a TV advert that used a series of photos of a girl in braces with captions that played on her speech impediment.

Television viewer Michael Biribauer complained to the ASA that the ad mocked white people as disabled people. In fact it was all a joke‚ the ASA ruled‚ and was based on a widespread social media phenomenon.

In 2012‚ a photo of an awkward 12-year-old with crooked pigtails and dental braces went viral‚ with internet users turning it into a meme by adding humorous speech bubbles of mangled words. She became known as the “Ermahgerd girl”.