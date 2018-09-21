The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday alerted pet owners and veterinarians that dogs and cats treated with tick and flea products could suffer “neurological adverse events” such as muscle tremors and seizures.

The isoxazoline-containing products - Bravecto‚ Nexgard‚ Simparica and Credelio - are all FDA-approved for the treatment and prevention of flea and tick infestations.

Only Bravecto and Nexgard are available in South Africa‚ the former since 2014. Many South African pet owners have reported their pets getting ill after using the products.

Since the products being approved‚ the FDA says‚ there have been reports of “some” animals suffering “adverse events” after ingesting them.

“The FDA is working with manufacturers of (these) products to include new label information to highlight neurologic events because these events were seen consistently across the isoxazoline class of products‚” the agency said.