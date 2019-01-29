Butchery manager bust adding 'fresh' expiry date to old chickens

What should a retailer do with its stock of fresh chickens when it reaches its sell-by date?

Removing it from sale would be the right move, but instead a butchery manager at a SuperSpar in Phoenix, Durban, printed fresh labels - illegally falsifying the date the chickens were packed by the supplier and extending the sell-by date by four days!

Imraan Ahmed bought one of those chickens from the Starwood SuperSpar on Sunday January 27, believing them to have been packed on that day, with a sell-by date of January 31.

In fact, the supplier, Sovereign Foods, had originally printed the pack date as January 21 and put the “best before” date as January 27.

To add to the confusion, because chickens are perishable, date marks are a safety issue, so those chickens should by law have been marked with a use-by date, making it very clear to consumers that the chickens should not be consumed after that date.