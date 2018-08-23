Why not close them down? - Manaka Ranaka lambastes stores selling expired goods
Manaka Ranaka has joined the crusade against stores selling expired food products, calling for them to be shut down.
A video of representatives from Farmers United of South Africa (FUSA) visiting small spaza shops and corner stores to look for products that have expired was widely shared on social media this week.
This was followed by an SABC report, which stated that a group of Kuruman residents in the Northern Cape were apparently removing expired goods from shelves of local shops in the area.
In the video, vice president of FUSA Leeko Makoene informed shop owners that she was throwing away the products so that the expiry date could not be altered.
There are those making money from sourcing expired goods at next to nothing selling - off to high density and low income area retailers and street hawkers. We know that clothes with defaults are also sold at a low price. Defaults aren't as noticeable and are re-sold to retailers. pic.twitter.com/U6Qp7aGMc1— Wasanga Mehana (@Wasanga_Mayhem) August 22, 2018
The video has drawn sharp debate on social media and has raised concerns around the health risks that come with eating expired products.
Manaka did not mince her words when she called for the shops to be shut down.
"But why not close down these unlawful shops that sell expired sh*t to black people?"
She said that if the stores weren't shut, they would just change the dates on the products.
"These guys are gonna continue selling this rubbish with new printed dates."