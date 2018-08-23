Why not close them down? - Manaka Ranaka lambastes stores selling expired goods

Manaka Ranaka has joined the crusade against stores selling expired food products, calling for them to be shut down.

A video of representatives from Farmers United of South Africa (FUSA) visiting small spaza shops and corner stores to look for products that have expired was widely shared on social media this week.

This was followed by an SABC report, which stated that a group of Kuruman residents in the Northern Cape were apparently removing expired goods from shelves of local shops in the area.

In the video, vice president of FUSA Leeko Makoene informed shop owners that she was throwing away the products so that the expiry date could not be altered.