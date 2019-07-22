Don't jump for joy over that trampoline - it might be a scam, watchdog warns

Beware the online trampoline purchase scam, the consumer goods and services ombudsman (CGSO) warned on Monday.

“The CGSO has received numerous complaints from consumers who have made a full payment or deposits ranging between R3,200 and R6,300 to SA Trampoline - an online business which manufactures and installs trampolines - on the promise that the goods would be delivered and installed within 7-14 working days, but the company has … failed to deliver the goods or refund consumers,” the ombud said.

In most cases, more than three months had passed since the orders were placed.

“The owner of the company has not disputed receiving the payments, but has failed to honour his promises to deliver and install the goods,” the ombud said.

The victims include homeowners, schools and accommodation venues.

"While we will escalate the matter to the National Consumer Commission for further investigation and possible prosecution, we cannot allow this supplier to continue taking hard-earned monies from consumers with the intention not to deliver the goods," said ombudsman Magauta Mphahlele.