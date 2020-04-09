Covid lockdown | Pleas for appliance repair and sale go unanswered so far

What happens if your fridge or washing machine packs up during lockdown? If you can’t fix it yourself, you’re stuck, because the Disaster Management Act regulations do not include the sale or repair of domestic appliances among essential goods and services.

Karen Voogt, a Joburg mother spending lockdown with a family of six, including three children under 10, told TimesLIVE this week that her 11-year-old washing machine had broken.

“I know it’s a relatively small problem when there’s a deadly virus ruling the world,” she said. “But what now?”

Why not force people to get an affidavit at the police station before being allowed to purchase an appliance online and then get a drop-off at their gate with no contact, she asked.

She’s not the only frustrated consumer to think of this.