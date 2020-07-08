INVESTIGATION | Your hand sanitiser might not be keeping you as safe as you think

If tests on a sample of hand sanitisers conducted by a private, accredited laboratory in KwaZulu-Natal are anything to go by, almost half are not complying with the government’s regulation that alcohol-based hand sanitisers must contain no less than 70% alcohol.

After being confronted with the results, one company said it would remix the bottles and donate them to charity.

One of the products that did not meet the required standards was used to sanitise shoppers’ hands at a clothing store.

Among those that met the requirements were Woolworths’ own brand and sanitisers supplied to Pick n Pay and Dis-Chem.

A microbiologist has warned that sanitisers not meeting the required standards could result in a serious public health threat during this pandemic.