Physical distancing is imperative, but this is why planes can be 100% full

“No social distancing as advertised and promised ... Don’t overbook the flights!” Suria Engelbrecht tweeted on Sunday evening, along with a photo of a very full plane, shortly after her FlySafair flight from Durban landed at Cape Town International Airport.

“So much emphasis is being put on social distancing at airports, restaurants and shops, but none of these measures are in place on a plane. Airlines should respect the distancing rules as all the other industries are doing. FlySafair allows you to block the middle seat, but for an extra R750 - if one is available, that is.

“If not, they just pack us all in together,” she said.

Airlines are legally entitled to do that, even during a pandemic, because commercial aircraft are fitted with HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filters - similar to those used in hospital operating theatres - which trap microscopic organisms such as bacteria and viruses as air circulates through the plane’s air-conditioning unit in a continuous cycle.

Responding to Engelbrecht’s comments, FlySafair’s chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon said the airline had noted that some people expected to be able to block the middle seat at no extra cost, in order to avoid sitting next to a fellow passenger.