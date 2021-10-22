Ouch of ‘pain relief’ patches and KZN business owner’s riot cover shock

Responding, Outsurance told TimesLIVE that for business policies, Sasria has in the past been an optional cover.

“Due to the fact that we have many and varied optional covers, all of them are listed on our client’s schedules, clearly indicating which of these are covered or not,” the insurer said.

“Sasria cover was not discussed during the inception call on this policy. Our client has other policies where Sasria cover was accepted and effective.”

Plus, Outsurance said, it sent Botha “numerous” documents reflecting Sasria cover as not being active.

The insurer said “there was no error when the cover was sold”.

However, because Botha was given “incorrect feedback” on the claim, and based on this “poor service interaction”, Outsurance said “we have made the decision to cover the claim.”

Since the unrest and looting in July, Outsurance has offered Sasria cover in every business quote.

If you haven’t done so, check your car, home contents and business policies to make sure Sasria cover is included.

Pull-off creates pain for some using ‘pain relieving’ patches

Clicks has recalled its own brand “odourless warming pad” after TimesLIVE took up the case of a customer whose skin blistered badly when she removed a patch she’d worn for six hours.

Tammy Richards recently applied Clicks’ own brand “odourless warming pad” to a painful area on her torso, and while it did a great job of relieving her pain, the problem started when she removed it six hours later. A “scratchy funny feeling” turned into large blisters.

A year ago several people contacted TimesLIVE to say their skin was injured, seriously in one case, when they removed another brand of heat patch, Dr Lee.

TimesLIVE asked Clicks whether the company had received any other such complaints about that product, and what it would consider to be a fair, reasonable and appropriate response to Richards’ complaint.