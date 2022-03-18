Medical and tow-truck bills: Why you should always call your insurer first

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use:

The early worm gets the cheapest flights

The suspension of Comair’s Kulula and British Airways flights by the SA Civil Aviation Authority for five days this week had many people accusing competitor airlines of price gouging as they scrambled to buy the last seats on competitor airlines.

The airlines have denied profiteering, saying their pricing models put a premium on the last seats sold on every flight

A FlySafair flight from Durban to Cape Town on Tuesday, March 15 was among those which sold out quickly when news broke on Sunday that the suspension of Comair’s operating licence was indefinite.

The average price of the 166 seats on that flight was R1,081, the airline’s Kirby Gordon told me, with the cheapest seat selling for R508 and the most expensive a whopping R3,583.

Given the circumstances, the last 26 of those seats sold in just over an hour on that Sunday.

The first seats sold on a flight are loss-making, and as the tickets sell they become more expensive. So don’t hesitate — buy your tickets early.