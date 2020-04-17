Crysis Remastered leaks ... on its own website

In news that should surprise exactly nobody, Crysis Remastered is a real thing, launching on PC and consoles — as confirmed by the game’s actual website. Awkward.

Via Twitter user lashman, the website’s cookie policy page includes a Crysis Remastered logo because that’s super subtle. At publish time, this logo hasn’t even been scrubbed. This is what happens when marketing interns work from home, you guys.

“Crysis Remastered brings new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE’s native hardware- and API-agnostic ray tracing solution for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and — for the very first time — Nintendo Switch.” oooops 😉 pic.twitter.com/4EVNOHzLzb — lashman (@RobotBrush) April 16, 2020

The page’s source code also features a description, promising the “best-looking, evolved, and innovative gameplay” with “new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE’s native hardware- and API-agnostic ray tracing”. Also, Nintendo Switch? Nintendo Switch!

No launch date, but expect more about that soon enough, I guess.