GamersLIVE

Twitch Prime members are getting an exclusive Doom Eternal Mullet Slayer skin

08 May 2020 - 15:53 By Christine King
Publisher Bethesda Softworks said he launch of Doom in March this year beat previous franchise sales records, doubling those of 2016’s Doom reboot.
Publisher Bethesda Softworks said he launch of Doom in March this year beat previous franchise sales records, doubling those of 2016’s Doom reboot.
Image: Supplied

Thanks. I think.

The DOOM Twitter account recently announced that Doom Eternal players, who are also Twitch Prime members, will be gifted with an exclusive skin on May 21: the Mullet Slayer.

So, finally, you’ll be able to rip and tear with a beer belly, terrible “hair”, and a sweet 'stache; just like you’ve always wanted. Oh, id Software, never change.

You can get Twitch Prime membership by signing up for Amazon Prime for about $6 (about R110) per month.

Members often get exclusive and free in-game stuff for linking their membership to games they own. They also get free games and access to some rather excellent Amazon series.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Sign up now for this weekend’s Autumn Warzone Open, with R7,000 in cash prizes up for grabs

Sponsored by Astro Gaming and hosted by local esports scene queen Chani_ZA, the Autumn Warzone Open invites SA players on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 to ...
News
22 hours ago

MSSA is hosting SA’s Online Provincial Championships event this weekend

Mind Sports South Africa has announced that, with its regular annual Provincial School Championships suspended during the Covid-19 lockdown, a series ...
News
2 days ago

Logitech Pro X gaming headset review

The Logitech Pro series was first introduced in 2018 and last year the company updated the model with a new look and an awesome new technology ...
News
2 weeks ago

Industries of Titan is the sci-fi cyberpunk SimCity game of my dreams

Out now in early access on the Epic Games Store with a 2021 launch scheduled on Steam, Industries of Titan mixes construction and questionable ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. We're just not ready, education department says ahead of scheduled return to ... South Africa
  2. Has your employer received UIF funding? Here’s how to find out South Africa
  3. KZN MEC sickened by 'rotten food' delivery from popular fast-food chain South Africa
  4. Northern Cape couple who died of home-brewed beer loved each other dearly South Africa
  5. Most education officials not at work despite Motshekga's May 4 return date South Africa

Latest Videos

Jobless and stranded in SA: Lesotho informal workers left in limbo during ...
Lockdown business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service in Olievenhoutbosch
X