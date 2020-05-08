Twitch Prime members are getting an exclusive Doom Eternal Mullet Slayer skin

So, finally, you’ll be able to rip and tear with a beer belly, terrible “hair”, and a sweet 'stache; just like you’ve always wanted. Oh, id Software, never change.

You can get Twitch Prime membership by signing up for Amazon Prime for about $6 (about R110) per month.

Members often get exclusive and free in-game stuff for linking their membership to games they own. They also get free games and access to some rather excellent Amazon series.