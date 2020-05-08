Twitch Prime members are getting an exclusive Doom Eternal Mullet Slayer skin
Thanks. I think.
The DOOM Twitter account recently announced that Doom Eternal players, who are also Twitch Prime members, will be gifted with an exclusive skin on May 21: the Mullet Slayer.
Mullet Slayer coming exclusively to @TwitchPrime on May 21sthttps://t.co/NRyj6MoNm5 pic.twitter.com/SOINrlEdq9— DOOM (@DOOM) May 7, 2020
So, finally, you’ll be able to rip and tear with a beer belly, terrible “hair”, and a sweet 'stache; just like you’ve always wanted. Oh, id Software, never change.
You can get Twitch Prime membership by signing up for Amazon Prime for about $6 (about R110) per month.
Members often get exclusive and free in-game stuff for linking their membership to games they own. They also get free games and access to some rather excellent Amazon series.