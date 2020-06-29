Start your week spooked with The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope gameplay

Creepy woodland crafts, ineffectual torches, singing children: it’s like horror bingo.

Developed by Supermassive Games and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is the second in a planned series of eight games that began with Man of Medan in August 2019.

In this drama survival horror, you play as a group of college students and their professor who are trapped in an abandoned town plagued by witch ghosts and fog.

What is their connection to the witch hunts of 1692? What is the root of the evil? And is that Will Poulter, who you may remember from The Maze Runner or Black Mirror: Bandersnatch? Yes, yes it is.