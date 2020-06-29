Start your week spooked with The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope gameplay
Creepy woodland crafts, ineffectual torches, singing children: it’s like horror bingo.
Developed by Supermassive Games and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is the second in a planned series of eight games that began with Man of Medan in August 2019.
In this drama survival horror, you play as a group of college students and their professor who are trapped in an abandoned town plagued by witch ghosts and fog.
What is their connection to the witch hunts of 1692? What is the root of the evil? And is that Will Poulter, who you may remember from The Maze Runner or Black Mirror: Bandersnatch? Yes, yes it is.
Stranded and alone. Trapped by a mysterious fog. What could possibly go wrong?
As with Man of Medan, your choices with each character influence the narrative, and there are multiple possible endings that depend on the combination of options you pick throughout the game.
Little Hope can also be played cooperatively online or using the “Movie Night” option. Movie Night allows up to five people to pick a character and pass the controller around, so each one can take their turn making good life choices that definitely won’t mess up things for the rest of the group.
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope has no set release date, but should be out soon for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.