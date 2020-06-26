Laptop Review: HP Omen 17

I like to think I’m an open-minded individual. Gaming is gaming, whether your device of choice is a mobile, a laptop, or a desktop you built yourself. As long as it’s not the original Xbox One, you are within your rights to call it a gaming device [GASP. — ed]. But I can’t deny that late at night, when I’m in bed alone with my thoughts and the cold of winter to keep me company, I feel a sense of trepidation when thinking of gaming laptops (I can’t be the only person in the world who thinks of gaming laptops before bed, right?). They were never any good, so why should I expect any less than an expensive, underperforming, overheating mess? I’m happy to report that I sleep much more peacefully after trying out this one.

The Omen series is HP’s attempt at catering to the high-end gaming market. Not necessarily limited to the high-end gaming laptop market either, because as this review will show, the Omen 17 is absolutely the total package, a laptop that can easily compete with its brethren in the high-end laptop space, while also trading punches with equivalent desktops.

The Omen 17 has all of the ostentatiously gamer-forward aesthetics you would expect, and while I might find it unimpressive — especially the angular bevel design that makes flipping the lid feel more stressful than it should — I do understand the target market HP is shooting for, and I can’t argue the premium feel of it all. It’s heavy, it has obnoxious stickers touting RTX, 144Hz, and Bang & Olufsen audio, it comes in a fancy box, but most importantly, it has that Omen logo to let everyone know that this right here is a Gaming Laptop™, boys.

The Omen 17 sports Intel’s 9th-gen i7-9750 for processing, paired with 16GB of DDR4 memory, and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2060 on rendering duty. It also ships with two hard drives, a 512GB NVMe SSD for Windows (but I mean, there’s space for games, except for Call of Duty Modern Warfare), and a 1TB 7200 RPM HDD no doubt intended for Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

In prolonged gaming sessions, this combination of hardware was solid enough to easily hit 144fps at 1080p Ultra settings without RTX enabled, or 60fps with RTX Ultra and DLSS enabled. It never broke a sweat no matter what I threw at it, from isometric RPGs to third person shooters to multiplayer arenas to open world racers. It was the absolute business under the hood, never running too loud or too hot to become a serious issue. This only got better when I stopped gaming, and tried out some media that better took advantage of the audiovisual experience on offer.

Let’s talk about the screen first, because I am thoroughly impressed with this one. The 17-inch 1080p 144Hz IPS panel features Antiglare, and 300 nits of brightness. This is good enough for HDR video (though sadly, not games) which made for cosy evenings of YouTube ignoring my actual big-screen TV in favour of this little Flippy McLaptop. Switching back to SDR was relatively painless, with idyllic colour reproduction and smoothness thanks to that fantastic 144Hz IPS panel.