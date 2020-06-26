In case you missed it, here’s the first episode of Night City Wire

The Cyberpunk 2077 hype train cannot be stopped.

The first episode of Night City Wire showcases a new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer and features gameplay footage, discussions with the developers, and an explanation of braindance; a game feature that lets you experience another person’s memories from inside their skin and then analyse them for investigative purposes, like a cybernetic Sherlock Holmes.

Also, there’s a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime in the works from Studio Trigger, that will be coming to Netflix some time in 2022, assuming the world survives 2020. Edgerunners will be “a stand alone story set in the Cyberpunk universe” taking place in Night City. The little bit of promo art shown suggests it will be proper animation and not that 3D CG nonsense we’ve been seeing so much of lately (looking at you, Ghost in the Shell).