GamersLIVE

'Assassin’s Creed Valhalla' has a new gameplay trailer and a gender identity 'mystery' to solve

13 July 2020 - 12:27 By Tarryn van der Byl
'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' is an upcoming action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft.
'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' is an upcoming action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft.
Image: Supplied

Debuted during the Ubisoft Forward livestream event on Sunday night, the game’s first gameplay trailer introduces dual-wielding, decapitations and land expropriation without compensation for the glory of Asgard – but who exactly is protagonist Eivor, and why can you swap between genders whenever you want? We don’t know.

Featuring a new, improved, now more “visceral” combat system and “the greatest variety of enemy types ever seen” in the franchise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is going viking (it’s a verb too!) on England’s unwashed arses with axes, raiding parties and fashionable haircuts.

Discover more about the world of 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' with new features, such as Assaults and Raids, and see more of our visceral combat system.

Like 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, you’ll be able to choose between a male or female character – but unlike the siblings Kassandra and Alexios, Eivor and Eivor are the same person.

“From the beginning, we also said we have to make the choice of gender work in the Assassin’s Creed universe.  I remember pitching two versions to the creative team of how that would work, and we ended up going with one of the two, so the other one is still available for another team to use but we have this cool way that’s based in areas we’ve already investigated for Assassin’s Creed. We asked: ‘How would you, with one genetic memory stream, have two identities?'," narrative director Darby McDevitt tells Gamespot.

“So we just threw our arms around that concept, threw our arms around some other lore that we’ve established in earlier games, and we tweaked it and twisted it and said, ‘Okay, we can do a game where in the genetic memory stream, you can choose to be male or female and you can switch at any time you want’.

"The reason why is a mystery that will slowly unravel as you play the game. You’re not going to turn on the game and five minutes later go, ‘Oh, okay, that’s why'. It’s something we want players to experience as they’re going through [Valhalla], and hopefully by the end, or at least deep into the story, maybe there’s an epiphany moment, where you say, ‘Oh my God, that’s why – okay, that’s pretty cool. That’s insane'."

My guess? Norse history is frequently ambiguous, mixing real people and events with poetic licence. Ragnar Lothbrok, the hero of the TV show Vikings and attested in a number of literary sources, for example, was probably several different guys. In this kind of context, Eivor’s gender is conveniently variable. That, or Eivor is Loki or Thor or Odin or one of the (every) other Norse gods whose gender changes from one myth to the next.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is out on November 17.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

New MOBAs to spring from Paragon’s Epic corpse

Originally released in 2016, Epic Games’ free-to-play, third-person, MOBA Paragon was struggling before Fortnite came along and started hogging ...
News
5 days ago

PUBG Mobile gets 15-minute Livik map

Livik is a new, Nordic-themed map for PUBG Mobile that should see you chowing down on that chicken dinner in 15 minutes or less.
News
6 days ago

Ford #LockdownLaps: How I managed to make it through qualifying

Last week Monday marked the beginning of the Ford Performance #LockDownLaps competition: an online sim racing challenge that aims to reward some of ...
Motoring
6 days ago

xCloud isn’t going to replace your Xbox console or PC… yet

In case you were worried that Xbox’s forays into cloud gaming were going to make your gaming PC or Xbox console obsolete in the near future, it’s not.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'Curfew, booze-sale curbs': What to expect from Ramaphosa's address News
  2. Stay indoors! Severe storms and cold front to hit on Monday South Africa
  3. Zindzi Mandela, 'sensitive, loving soul', dies suddenly in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws South Africa
  5. New laws gazetted to enforce Ramaphosa's 'immediate' alcohol ban South Africa

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Curfew reinstated, no alcohol: Ramaphosa imposes new level 3 rules
X