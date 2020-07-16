GamersLIVE

Microsoft Flight Simulator embraces nostalgia with 10-disc physical edition

16 July 2020 - 17:10 By Christine King
Microsoft Flight Simulator is a series of flight simulator programs for Microsoft Windows operating systems, and earlier for MS-DOS and Classic Mac OS.
Microsoft Flight Simulator is a series of flight simulator programs for Microsoft Windows operating systems, and earlier for MS-DOS and Classic Mac OS.
Image: Supplied

The physical copy of Microsoft’s latest Flight Simulator comes on 10 DVDs if you want to avoid the 90GB download and have some shelf space that needs filling.

The physical edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator is being distributed by Aerosoft in Europe (only), and comes as 10 double-layer DVDs with a handy manual made up of actual pages that you must move to continue reading. It will be exactly the same content as the downloadable version, for a similar price, just in a state more vulnerable to cats and other agents of chaos.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will let you fly all manner of aircraft, from light planes to chonky jets, around a dynamic, living world, including cities, full of mountains, rivers, roads, people and animals. You won’t be travelling anywhere any time soon, so you might as well simulate it.

Microsoft Flight Simulator’s ETA on PC and Xbox One is set for August 18 2020. Please be reminded that the snacks are not complimentary.

What’s the biggest game you remember playing? Mine’s 1995’s Phantasmagoria, which came on seven discs and gave me nightmares.

This article was brought to you by NAG
This article was brought to you by NAG
Image: Supplied

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

'Death Stranding' is out on PC today with bonus Half-Life branding

Soon, you’ll be able to watch Norman Reedus pee on all the things in 4K and 100fps, just like real life.
News
2 days ago

Ford #LockdownLaps: Struggling to get into the groove at Laguna Seca

The first race of the 2020 Ford Performance #LockdownLaps competition played out on Saturday afternoon at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
Motoring
3 days ago

Change your gender for free in upcoming 'World of Warcraft: Shadowlands' expansion

The upcoming Shadowlands expansion for World of Warcraft will make gender changes free for all players.
News
3 days ago

New MOBAs to spring from Paragon’s Epic corpse

Originally released in 2016, Epic Games’ free-to-play, third-person, MOBA Paragon was struggling before Fortnite came along and started hogging ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Winner of R153m PowerBall jackpot comes forward to claim his catch South Africa
  2. Pressure mounts as another teacher union calls on Motshekga to close schools South Africa
  3. Potchefstroom coldest place in SA on Tuesday South Africa
  4. Everything you need to know about SA's new lockdown laws South Africa
  5. Playing piano, road trips in her purple Beetle: Mandla bids farewell to Zindzi ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X