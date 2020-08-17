ROG Invitational II: Soldiers of Fortune announced with R150,000 prize pool

South African tournament organiser Mettlestate, alongside ASUS ROG, has announced the ROG Invitational II: Soldiers of Fortune CS:GO tournament, powered by Intel and Vodacom World.

This South African tournament features a whopping R150,000 prize pool.

Here's what you need to know:

First off, you can register for the qualifier to the tournament by heading to its dedicated Mettlestate page. Registration is free, and there's a whole lot of money at stake for the six teams who make it through the qualifiers, as well as the first ROG Invitational finalists, Goliath Gaming and Sinister5, who received invites to the main tournament.

Registrations for the qualifier close on 23 August, and the qualifier is set to take place from 26 August to 9 September, with a round-robin format. The top teams from each group advance to the bracket finals.

A press release explains the tournament format: "The Soldiers of Fortune format follows a double-elimination structure that will be made up of two invited teams: the finalists from 2019, Goliath Gaming and Sinister 5.