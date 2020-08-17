'I do not run government': Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma grumpy over tobacco ban accusations

Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has lambasted those who associated her directly with the government's decision to ban tobacco sales for five months.

Dlamini-Zuma said the people who were pushing this line were using her as a scapegoat.

According to her, the decision to ban tobacco, which will be lifted on Tuesday, was never her individual decision as had been the impression created by many.

Instead, she said, it was a government decision, taken by a “team” led by President Cyril Ramaphosa. To create the impression that this was her decision, she charged, was, in fact, undermining the government and the president.

“People are giving me too much credit that I do not deserve. I do not run government; I am part of a collective,” said Dlamini-Zuma.