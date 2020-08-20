Game Review | F1 2020

Hello, Lee Schumi. Yes, Lee, not Len. The names are kind of limited too. Yeah, I’m nit-picking here, but surely technology has advanced enough to empower us to type in any chosen name and have the AI speak it? I’m a little tired of having to opt for Lee or Ken simply because those are the closest alternatives to Len.

OK, so my driver name is in - now for my team name.

F1 2020 focuses on you owning and managing your very own Formula 1 team - and hands down, this is what makes this game go. You not only decide on corporate colours and car livery, but it extends all the way to signing of sponsors and delivering on the contractual expectations of your team, signing a teammate and agreeing to a contract with an engine supplier, and then making sure your team keeps up with the development of aero, power, and so on throughout the season to keep up in the fast lane.

Looking back at your first season, you will (as I did) only blame yourself for not pushing aero development enough, or filling the off-track calendar with enough morale boosting or marketing activities, or not answering press questions with the right amount of humility to appease the sponsors and therefore not having enough cash to opt for better components at the start of your second season.