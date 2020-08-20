Game Review | F1 2020
So far this year has sucked for many of us (unless you’re the owner of a PPE factory), but with half of 2020 already behind us, we’ve finally seen some positive news with the opening of the Formula One World Championship season at Spielberg, Austria - without live spectators, but hey, it’s something.
Until now, with the pandemic and everything, petrolheads around the globe have got their F1 fix watching real world drivers participate in televised sim racing events like the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the F1 Esports Series. Not necessarily a bad thing, though, because this has resulted in a massive reach and helped to launch esports and particularly virtual racing into mainstream orbits, and retailers have seen an unprecedented sales uptick in sim racing rigs, gaming hardware and software.
Perfect timing for Codemasters to release F1 2020!
As soon as you load into F1 2020 for the first time, you’ll have to create your driver avatar. I guess it’s OK, although I’d have expected more customisable options rather than a couple of presets that look nothing like me, so I gave up and opted for a Michael Schumacher clone instead.
Hello, Lee Schumi. Yes, Lee, not Len. The names are kind of limited too. Yeah, I’m nit-picking here, but surely technology has advanced enough to empower us to type in any chosen name and have the AI speak it? I’m a little tired of having to opt for Lee or Ken simply because those are the closest alternatives to Len.
OK, so my driver name is in - now for my team name.
F1 2020 focuses on you owning and managing your very own Formula 1 team - and hands down, this is what makes this game go. You not only decide on corporate colours and car livery, but it extends all the way to signing of sponsors and delivering on the contractual expectations of your team, signing a teammate and agreeing to a contract with an engine supplier, and then making sure your team keeps up with the development of aero, power, and so on throughout the season to keep up in the fast lane.
Looking back at your first season, you will (as I did) only blame yourself for not pushing aero development enough, or filling the off-track calendar with enough morale boosting or marketing activities, or not answering press questions with the right amount of humility to appease the sponsors and therefore not having enough cash to opt for better components at the start of your second season.
The game features 22 tracks, including the new Dutch Grand Prix circuit at Zandvoort and the Vietnam Grand Prix in Hanoi. If you’re an F1 2019 veteran, jumping into 2020 will give off a familiar on-track feeling, although the cars do handle better and seem grippier, especially through high speed corners. The addition of the overtake button also makes a real difference.
This time, I find myself tinkering with the setup a lot more whilst on-track, whereas 2019 was all about garage prep and parc fermé. Playing F1 2020, I’m actively pushing a lot more buttons on my racing wheel as I approach certain straights and during safety car situations to manage temperatures, for example. It further adds to the more immersive ambience of this iteration.
It’s important to remember that this isn’t a hardcore, ultra-realistic racing sim, and is intended instead to offer a wide scope for virtual drivers of all ages and skill levels. For those wanting a challenge, you can configure the game to have zero assists, but it’s ultimately a mass-market offering and to be perfectly honest, that’s the appeal for me – it’s accessible to everybody, from casual weekend drivers to pro gamers with the top gear.
In terms of multiplayer, a split-screen mode is available for those with access to multiple racing rigs in their homes. It’s always more fun to trash-talk your mate sitting next to you versus online, isn’t it? Just do it safely, because social distancing is important too.
- Top of the podium
- An authentically immersive racing sim
- Accessible for noobs, without compromising for more series veterans
- Limited driver customisation