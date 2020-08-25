Crysis Remastered is ready to decloak on September 18

While Crysis Remastered may have been delayed, it’s nice to know that Crytek at least stuck to their guns about how long they would need to patch it up and meet players' expectations.

Despite the game having a reputation for being one of the most gorgeous, GPU-melting titles available back in the day, the trailers for the remastered version left a lot to be desired. The disappointment (sometimes vitriolic, obviously) from fans pushed Crytek to delay the game’s release by an unspecified number of weeks.

As it turns out, that number wasn’t really all that much (look, I wasn’t counting so I have no idea) as the game is now launching on September 18.