Hitman 3 shows off its newest Knives Out level

First the bad news for the tens of Hitman stans who play the game on PC and are double-cursed to come across my writing every week: if you’ve been an advocate of sticking it to Epic Games, then you’re probably going to be miffed to hear that Hitman 3 is a timed exclusive for the Epic Games Store when it launches in January 2021.

If you’re worried that all of your progress will be all for naught, fret not! IO Interactive has confirmed that you’ll be able to carry over all your victories, unlocked gear and favourite outfits over if you choose to hop across the digital distribution platform pond.

In even better news, neophytes can get their hands on Agent 47’s soft reboot adventures from 2016, between August 27 and September 3.

Now with that bit of housekeeping out of the way, let’s take a look at the latest level for Hitman 3! We’ve already seen a Dubai skyscraper that Agent 47 will work his way through, making use of high-rise assassinations to carry out his missions. In the second level that will be available to players, IO Interactive is going for the Knives Out approach as they offer a stage that’s straight out of an Agatha Christie novel.