GamersLIVE

Esports

SA Esports Results Wrap: 7 September 2020

09 September 2020 - 14:04 By Clint O'Shea
There are still plenty of online cups and tournaments offering cash prizes coming over the next few months. Keep your eye on us and we will update as soon as we spot them.
There are still plenty of online cups and tournaments offering cash prizes coming over the next few months. Keep your eye on us and we will update as soon as we spot them.
Image: Supplied

Another weekend of local esports action unfolded, even with the ever-present load-shedding trying its best to fully derail things. We wrap up the winners - from the tournaments we know about - and what they secured for their efforts.

Call of Duty Community Clash

ACGL's Modern Warfare league drew to a close over the weekend, with the final teams in the Premier Cup playing for their share of R10,000. This year's most consistent console Call of Duty team - Astra Infinite - secured the win and R5,000 in cash with a comprehensive 3-0 series win on Saturday night.   You can watch the video-on-demand of the final matches in the playoffs on the ACGL YouTube channel.  

  • 1st Place: Astra Infinite
  • 2nd Place: Phoenix Esports
  • 3rd Place: White Rabbit Gamng

#GOWZA Pink Tournament

The Pink Tournament series kicked off a few weeks ago and drew to a conclusion this weekend on the ACGL site. On the line was around R50,000 in products split across the console cup and crossplay cup.  

The aim of the tournament series was to address increasing toxicity towards female gamers, and was brought to life by the GOWZA Facebook Group, caster Wootdini and the ACGL team.  

The top teams after a grueling series of double elimination brackets were:    

Console

  • 1st Place: Astra Infinite
  • 2nd Place: Ons drib toxic ouens
  • 3rd Place: Convex

Crossplay

 

  • 1st Place: OGC Premier
  • 2nd Place: Equality Enforcers
  • 3rd Place: RE ACCE Black Jack
An esports CS:GO player prepares before a match.
An esports CS:GO player prepares before a match.
Image: Scott Peter Smith

Mettlestate Leagues

Mettlestate and ASUS had three cups scheduled for this past weekend, all featuring a cash prize pool. As always, SA's enemy, load-shedding, had the final say on matters with both of Saturday's cups cancelled (Warzone and Magic The Gathering). The F1 2020 cup appears to have gone ahead on Sunday, but the standings had not been updated at the time of writing.

ATK Overwatch

The ATK Overwatch finals were scheduled for this weekend, bu. load-shedding determined otherwise. The matches have been rescheduled for this coming weekend.

Mythic Royale

The first qualifier in September's Mythic Royale for Fortnite was held this past Saturday. More than 30 trios competed for a spot in the R8,000 finale scheduled for later this month. The second direct qualifier is scheduled for September 12. Fortnite trios can register via the ACGL site.  

  • 1st Place: LivingL2
  • 2nd Place: Deathwish
  • 3rd Place: god trio

There are still plenty of online cups and tournaments offering cash prizes coming over the next few months. Keep your eye on us and we will update as soon as we spot them. However, we cannot find everything happening if there is no information, so let us know and we will do our best to follow up.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central 

MORE

WRAP | Telkom VS Gaming Masters Season 5

The first of three stages of the Telkom VS Gaming Masters Season 5 has wrapped up. The group stage took place over three weeks and saw the 18-team ...
News
2 days ago

Watch the ACGL Call of Duty Community Clash this week

The ACGL Call of Duty Community Clash (#C3ZA) Premier Bracket matches take place this week.
News
1 week ago

South African Esports Results Wrap: August 31

This past weekend saw another packed weekend of local tournaments offering a mixture of cash and products.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Clicks at Alberton mall vandalised with hammers and set alight South Africa
  2. Hawks turn tables on Norma Mngoma in fight over 'deleted messages' South Africa
  3. The Clicks shutdown: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Thuli Madonsela exchange clapbacks ... South Africa
  4. Clicks store trashed, another 'petrol-bombed' as EFF protests over hair ad South Africa
  5. A racist ad, the backlash and an apology - how Clicks got it horribly wrong South Africa

Latest Videos

Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
X