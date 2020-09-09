SA Esports Results Wrap: 7 September 2020

Another weekend of local esports action unfolded, even with the ever-present load-shedding trying its best to fully derail things. We wrap up the winners - from the tournaments we know about - and what they secured for their efforts.

Call of Duty Community Clash

ACGL's Modern Warfare league drew to a close over the weekend, with the final teams in the Premier Cup playing for their share of R10,000. This year's most consistent console Call of Duty team - Astra Infinite - secured the win and R5,000 in cash with a comprehensive 3-0 series win on Saturday night. You can watch the video-on-demand of the final matches in the playoffs on the ACGL YouTube channel.

1st Place: Astra Infinite

2nd Place: Phoenix Esports

3rd Place: White Rabbit Gamng

#GOWZA Pink Tournament

The Pink Tournament series kicked off a few weeks ago and drew to a conclusion this weekend on the ACGL site. On the line was around R50,000 in products split across the console cup and crossplay cup.

The aim of the tournament series was to address increasing toxicity towards female gamers, and was brought to life by the GOWZA Facebook Group, caster Wootdini and the ACGL team.

The top teams after a grueling series of double elimination brackets were:

Console

1st Place: Astra Infinite

2nd Place: Ons drib toxic ouens

3rd Place: Convex

Crossplay