GamersLIVE

Check out some Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War campaign gameplay

22 September 2020 - 21:14 By Christine King
showed off some of the first campaign mission “Nowhere Left to Run”.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War showed off some of the first campaign mission “Nowhere Left to Run”.
Image: Supplied

As part of the PlayStation 5 Showcase livestream event, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War showed off some of the first campaign mission “Nowhere Left to Run”.

In this teaser, a Black Ops team comprised of Frank Woods, Alex Mason, and Russell Adler must infiltrate an airfield in Turkey to eliminate a high-value target. And maybe if someone took more than a second to aim that sniper shot, they could have all been home in time for tea, but, no, now they have to kill everything, using all of the guns and a super-practical remote control car.

Off the books. Under the radar.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches on 13 November for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. If you purchase the digital Cross-Gen Bundle or Ultimate Edition for a current-gen console, it will include a an upgrade to the next-gen version, with all its fancy frame rates and ray tracing powers. The regular PS4 version should also come with a free next-gen upgrade. Be aware, if you buy a regular Xbox One copy, you’ll be able to play it on an Xbox Series X/S, but it will be a backwards compatible version, not a next-gen one, so get the Cross-Gen Bundle (R1,299 on pre-order) if you intend to upgrade anytime soon.

This article was brought to you by NAG

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

New Cyberpunk 2077 videos introduce places to visit and people to meet (and murder)

Debuted this weekend during CD Projekt Red’s Night City Wire event, Postcards from Night City and Gangs of Night City feature some of the locations ...
News
1 day ago

PlayStation 5 is priced at R11,999, Digital Edition at R9,999 in South Africa

The good news is that the next generation of Sony consoles won’t break your budget too much when it arrives on November 19.
News
5 days ago

PODCAST | The state of esports in Africa via LudiqueWorks

Andrew Berkowitz talks to e-sports expert Douglas Ogeto on their growth and impact in Africa
News
1 week ago

Xbox Series S will cost you R6,999 locally

We just got word that the Xbox Series S, the smaller sibling to the Xbox Series X, is real!
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Outbursts and racial tension as Bheki Cele convenes community imbizo in ... South Africa
  2. Crayfish worth over R6m seized on N2 in Western Cape South Africa
  3. WATCH | Man walks out of KZN municipal office with job applications South Africa
  4. Mystery of 'staggering' PPE error News
  5. Weapons and ammunition found in unoccupied section of Bara hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X