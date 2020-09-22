Check out some Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War campaign gameplay

As part of the PlayStation 5 Showcase livestream event, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War showed off some of the first campaign mission “Nowhere Left to Run”.

In this teaser, a Black Ops team comprised of Frank Woods, Alex Mason, and Russell Adler must infiltrate an airfield in Turkey to eliminate a high-value target. And maybe if someone took more than a second to aim that sniper shot, they could have all been home in time for tea, but, no, now they have to kill everything, using all of the guns and a super-practical remote control car.