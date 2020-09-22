Check out some Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War campaign gameplay
As part of the PlayStation 5 Showcase livestream event, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War showed off some of the first campaign mission “Nowhere Left to Run”.
In this teaser, a Black Ops team comprised of Frank Woods, Alex Mason, and Russell Adler must infiltrate an airfield in Turkey to eliminate a high-value target. And maybe if someone took more than a second to aim that sniper shot, they could have all been home in time for tea, but, no, now they have to kill everything, using all of the guns and a super-practical remote control car.
Off the books. Under the radar.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches on 13 November for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. If you purchase the digital Cross-Gen Bundle or Ultimate Edition for a current-gen console, it will include a an upgrade to the next-gen version, with all its fancy frame rates and ray tracing powers. The regular PS4 version should also come with a free next-gen upgrade. Be aware, if you buy a regular Xbox One copy, you’ll be able to play it on an Xbox Series X/S, but it will be a backwards compatible version, not a next-gen one, so get the Cross-Gen Bundle (R1,299 on pre-order) if you intend to upgrade anytime soon.