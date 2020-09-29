Laptop Review | Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

As gamers, seeing the green snakey, snake, snake logo light up on a new Razer device is an almost religious moment – a reptilian blessing bathed in the neon glow of tech purity, washing its disciples with sanctified 1s and 0s and the promise of eternal frame rates, amen.

The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop is now available in South Africa, with a choice of four different models.

NAG’s “base edition” review unit features an Intel Core i7 CPU with six cores clocked at 2.6GHz (up to 5GHz with Max Turbo), an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD drive.

Other models feature variations including an FHD 300Hz or 144Hz display, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, depending on your requirements (or budget).

A 3DMark Sky Diver benchmark test, designed specifically for gaming laptops, yields a whopping 32,903 score and positions the Razer Blade in the top 96% of gaming notebooks tested to date. The physics frame rates on 96 threads bounce off your eyeballs at 42.87 frames per second, and on eight threads an astonishing average of 231.38.