GamersLIVE

Xbox Series S specs – Here’s what’s inside the budget-friendly next-gen console

24 September 2020 - 11:24 By Darryn Bonthuys
Combined with Xbox Game Pass and able to feature most of the same advantages that its big brother console does, it may be on par with the Xbox Series X when it comes to hardware sales.
Combined with Xbox Game Pass and able to feature most of the same advantages that its big brother console does, it may be on par with the Xbox Series X when it comes to hardware sales.
Image: Supplied
Xbox Series S (2)

Microsoft’s game plan for the next generation of console gaming may just be its cleverest one yet: Value. After spending most of the last console generation on the defense, the company’s current strategy has been years in the making and could position them as the preferred console brand of the 2020s. They key to their potential dominance, is choice.

While 4K gaming at silky-smooth frame-rates is all the rage right now, there’s still a massive audience out there who just want access to the latest games and don’t want to have to pay an arm and a leg to do so. The Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s offer to a market that doesn’t care about seeing games in 4K, and just want the quality of life perks instead.

In a new video, director of program management for Xbox, Jason Roland, explained how the goal for the company was to deliver an Xbox Series X experience with the only compromise being a reduced resolution. You can see that talk from Roland below:

The console is definitely hitting the right notes: Its R6,999 price makes it cheaper than a Nintendo Switch, it has the exact same 8 core, Zen 2 CPU architecture running at 3.6 GHz that the Series X features.

Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S
Image: Supplied
  • CPU – 8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.6GHz 3.4GHz w/ SMT Enabled
  • GPU – AMD RDNA 2 GPU 20 CUs @ 1.565GHz
  • GPU Power – 4 TFLOPS
  • System on a Chip – Custom 7nm Enhanced SoC
  • RAM – 10GB GDDR6 RAM 8GB @ 224GB/s 2GB @ 56GB/s
  • Performance Target – 1440p @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS
  • Storage – 512GB PCle Gen 4 NVMe SSD 2.4GB/sec uncompressed 4.8GB/sec compressed
  • Expandable Storage – 1TB Expansion Card
  • Disc Drive – Digital Only
  • Display Out – HDMI 2.1

The only real drawback here, is the SSD size in the Xbox Series S. With many a modern game pushing past the 100GB boundary easily, that, storage space will quickly fill up. Heck, broke Call of Duty Warzone players are already beside themselves with grief right now. You can store games on an external hard drive easily enough, but playing titles off of it will be reserved for Xbox One games and backwards compatible entries in a retro library.

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit

Microsoft has acquired Elder Scrolls, DOOM, and Fallout publisher Bethesda

Microsoft’s been on a tear lately, acquiring studios and building up an army of teams whose sole job it is to develop games for the Xbox brand.
News
1 day ago

PlayStation 5 is priced at R11,999, Digital Edition at R9,999 in South Africa

The good news is that the next generation of Sony consoles won’t break your budget too much when it arrives on November 19.
News
1 week ago

Apple is now countersuing Epic Games, cites subterfuge as reason

Epic Games updated Fortnite Mobile with a payment system that goes around the App Store and Play Store’s 30% cut of all payments, which made Apple ...
News
1 week ago

Xbox Game Pass for PC comes out of beta next week - get it before the price goes up

We knew it was going to happen eventually and now that time has come – Xbox Game Pass for PC is coming out of beta on September 17.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Outbursts and racial tension as Bheki Cele convenes community imbizo in ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Man walks out of KZN municipal office with job applications South Africa
  3. Protesters dig up tarred KZN road as service delivery frustrations spill over South Africa
  4. ‘I held on for dear life’: mom as man grabs daughter through car window South Africa
  5. Architects on mission to stop demolition of ‘iconic’ Durban home News

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X