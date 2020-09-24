Xbox Series S specs – Here’s what’s inside the budget-friendly next-gen console

Microsoft’s game plan for the next generation of console gaming may just be its cleverest one yet: Value. After spending most of the last console generation on the defense, the company’s current strategy has been years in the making and could position them as the preferred console brand of the 2020s. They key to their potential dominance, is choice.

While 4K gaming at silky-smooth frame-rates is all the rage right now, there’s still a massive audience out there who just want access to the latest games and don’t want to have to pay an arm and a leg to do so. The Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s offer to a market that doesn’t care about seeing games in 4K, and just want the quality of life perks instead.

In a new video, director of program management for Xbox, Jason Roland, explained how the goal for the company was to deliver an Xbox Series X experience with the only compromise being a reduced resolution. You can see that talk from Roland below: