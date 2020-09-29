Amazon reveals its new cloud gaming service Luna

Amazon’s officially getting into the cloud gaming space, a field of interactive entertainment that no other monopoly on a specific industry that has formed an essential part of our lives has ever done.

Called Luna, the new service will be available on PC, Mac and Amazon’s own Fire TV devices. On the mobile side, iPhone and iPad versions will also pop up, albeit through web apps so that Amazon can avoid angering the restless ghost of Steve Jobs, who is currently still locked in mortal combat with Fortnite. An Android version is also on the cards.

So how does Luna differ to Microsoft’s Project xCloud and Google Stadia?

Amazon’s taking a Netflix approach with the service, charging $6 (about R102) a month for instant access to a library of games. It’s pretty much what Microsoft is doing with its own mobile offerings through Xbox Game Pass, and it's better than Google’s baffling payment system which requires a subscription and a payment for a game.