Local gamers to represent SA at the IESF Esports World Championships 2020

This year’s IESF Esports World Championship features teams from some 60 countries, and the December finals will be hosted by the Israeli Esports Association and Maccabi World Unio in Eilat. Representing SA, the Proteas team roster includes:

Riezwaan Hakim (PES)

Shaun Claudio Lopes (Tekken 7)

James Gregory Armstrong (Dota 2)

Lourens Kok (Dota 2)

Jessie dos Santos Joubert (Dota 2)

Ryan Shearer (Dota 2)

Simon Shearer (Dota 2)

Game will be livestreamed on IESF’s social media channels, according to the org’s website, and times are to be confirmed “soon”.