PS5 Game Boost improves select PS4 games like Ghost of Tsushima

Next-gen console gaming comes with a big price tag, and hot damn am I willing to pay it just so that I can make old games looks slightly better. Similar to how the Xbox One X currently provides a 4K refresh to many an older game, the PS5 will also spruce up its own selection of games with its Game Boost feature.

Not every game will be capable of taking advantage of this feature, but those that do will “run with a higher or smoother frame rate” according to the PlayStation support page. One of those games that is on the list for an upgrade is the obscenely gorgeous Ghost of Tsushima, which will see its frame-rate bumped up from its current cinematic mode all the way up to 60 FPS. And fret not, you can transfer your save file over.