PUBG Mobile Duos Madness Cup announced by ACGL with R10,000 prize pool

African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) has announced something different for their next big PUBG Mobile cup. It is called the PUBG Mobile Duos Madness cup, and the twist is that each week in the three qualifiers, certain weapon restrictions will be in play. Here's what you need to know.

PUBG Mobile Duos Madness Cup details

First up, registrations for the cup qualifiers are now open, so you can grab a friend and join in the action for free. Simply head to ACGL's dedicated page for the cup and sign up for great local esports action.

"The qualifiers for the PUBG Mobile Duos Madness will see the weapons used each week being restricted. If you and your duo are more adept with sniper rifles, qualifier one will be for you. Assault rifles more your thing? Then maybe try qualify in week two. Each qualifier will only feature one map per week."

Check out the dates for the qualifiers as well as the weapons to be used below.

October 15: Qualifier 1 | Snipers and Pistols Only | Miramar

October 22: Qualifier 2 | Assault Rifles Only | Vikendi

October 29: Qualifier 3 | SMGs and Shotguns Only | Sanhok

November 5: Final

The top 15 teams from each qualifier will make their way into the finals to fight for their share of the R10,000 prize pool. The finals of the PUBG Mobile Duos Madness Cup will also have weapon restrictions across all three maps in play, putting an exciting twist on this local tournament.

Prize pool distribution:

1st: R5,000

2nd: R2,500

3rd: R1,000

4th: R600

5th: R500

6th: R400

Matches are scheduled to start at 19:00 SAST, and the finals will be streamed live on ACGL's YouTube channel, giving esports fans something fun to watch on November 5.

As always, you should follow ACGL on Twitter and Facebook and join their Discord server so you can stay up to date with all the latest happenings from the SA tournament organiser.