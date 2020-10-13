GamersLIVE

Telkom is launching a local streaming service and wants you to get involved

Content producers could win a R100,000 contract to produce a full web series

13 October 2020 - 16:12 By Christine King and NAG
The service is expected to launch in November and is looking for content based around three categories.
Image: Supplied

I know it’s difficult to get excited about anything with Telkom in the title, but if you’re a local content producer, you may want to pay attention because you could win R100,000 and get your web series on the small screen.

Telkom is launching a new video and audio streaming service next month, called TelkomONE, and is calling on amateur and professional content producers to enter a competition to win a R100,000 contract to produce a full web series that will feature on the new service.

For the competition, they’re looking for original mobisodes; short, 10-minute episodes made for mobile. Yes, your YouTube content counts.

Your mobisodes can be about whatever you want, but there are three main categories: Mobivelas (soap operas for mobile); Lifestyle (cooking, travel, fitness, education); and Comedy (sketches and stand up) - which also means there will be three winners.

The search is for lifestyle and entertainment content that will be good escapism for viewers looking to be inspired and entertained.

Check out all the competition details and submit your entry over here.

The competition closes on November 30 at 6pm. Entry is free. Winners will be announced on December 10.

You’ll be able to watch TelkomONE via the internet, the app or a “streaming box” for your TV on a daily, weekly, or monthly subscription package, but certain content will be available for free.

#OpenUpTheIndustry

This article was brought to you by NAG.

