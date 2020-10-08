GamersLIVE

Esports Awards 2020 finalists – all the nominees

08 October 2020 - 20:35 By Wessel Minnie and Esports Central
Esports is a form of sport competition using video games. Esports often takes the form of organised, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individually or as teams.
Image: Supplied

The annual Esports Awards will take place on Saturday November 21, when this year's winners will be revealed. While no South Africans have been nominated for any of the Esports Awards in 2020, it's still great for fans to cast their votes - and there is some great talent on display.

There are also some personalities who will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement award, including Quake and esports legend Johnathan “Fatal1ty” Wendel, as well as the co-CEO of ESL and Street Fighter legend Daigo Umehara, alongside journalist Richard Lewis.

Esports Awards 2020 - Full list of finalists

There are dozens of categories, from best esports cosplayers to best teams, players, content creators and even best esports coverage website.

You can vote for your favourites from the finalists by heading to the Esports Awards website. Voting closes on November 8.

Check out the full list of finalists for this year's Esports Awards below:

Esports Coach Of The Year

  • Zews (EG)
  • Rambo (Dallas)
  • Tow B (Big Clan)
  • Grabbz (G2)
  • Crusty (San Fran)
  • Zefa (Damwon)
  • Heen (Team Secret)
  • Chrome (Spacestation Gaming)
  • Lycan (Spacestation Gaming)
  • Luo “Bsyy” Sheng

Esports Console Player Of The Year In Partnership With Scuf Gaming

  • Clayster
  • Shotzzy
  • Tekkz
  • Crimsix
  • Sypical
  • Jknaps
  • Fairy Peak!
  • Msdossary

Esports Console Rookie Of The Year In Partnership With Scuf Gaming

  • Shotzzy
  • Firstkiller
  • Zezinho
  • Illey
  • Joreuz
  • Owakening

Esports Mobile Player Of The Year

  • Fly
  • Luxxy
  • Nobru
  • Surgical Goblin
  • Mortal
  • Zuxxy
  • Iferg

Esports Organisation Of The Year

  • G2 Esports
  • NRG
  • Team Liquid
  • Envy
  • Spacestation
  • Cloud 9
  • 100 Thieves
  • TSM

Esports PC Player Of The Year 

  • ZywOo
  • Knight
  • Caps
  • Matumbaman
  • David Tonizza
  • Benjyfishy
  • Rampy
  • Bugha
  • Striker
  • Sinatraa
  • Nisha
  • Canadian

Esports PC Rookie Of The Year In Association With Matrix Keyboards 

  • Sinatraa
  • Wardell
  • Tactical
  • Keria
  • Spica
  • Fultz

Esports Team Of The Year

  • Dallas Empire (CDL)
  • Top Esports (LPL)
  • Vitality (CS:GO)
  • G2 Esports (LEC)
  • Spacestation Gaming (Rocket League)
  • Spacestation Gaming (R6)
  • Team Secret (Dota2)
  • Damwon (LCK)
  • Sf Shock (Overwatch)
  • Shanghai Dragons (Overwatch)

Esports Analyst Of The Year

  • Spunj
  • Ls
  • Froskurinn
  • Fogged
  • Nameless
  • Wolf
  • Jacob “Pimp” Winneche
  • Reinforce
  • Velly

Esports Caster Of The Year (Colour)

  • Merk
  • Froskurinn
  • Vedius
  • Ls
  • Moses
  • Launders
  • Chance
  • Kixstar
  • Fogged
  • Henryg

Esports Caster Of The Year (Play By Play)

  • Uber
  • Maven
  • Captain Flowers
  • Quickshot
  • Drakos
  • Ibai
  • Anders
  • Semmler
  • Odpixel

Esports Host Of The Year

  • Ana Xisde
  • Chris Puckett
  • Sjokz
  • Machine
  • Frankie Ward
  • Sheever
  • Lottie Van-Praag
  • Soe Gschwind
  • Dash
  • Goldenboy

Esports Collegiate Award

  • The University of California at Irvine
  • Maryville University of Saint Louis
  • Full Sail University
  • Kevin Hoang
  • NACE
  • NUEL
  • College Carball
  • Tyrelle Appleton
  • TESPA

Esports Content Creator of the Year

  • Ashley Kang
  • Esports Talk
  • Musty
  • Hecz
  • Nadeshot
  • UpUpDownDown

Esports Mobile Game of the Year

  • PUBG MOBILE
  • Clash Royale
  • Brawl Stars
  • Free Fire
  • Arena of Valor
  • Call of Duty Mobile
  • Clash of Clans
  • Mobile Legends

Esports Personality of the Year

  • Ocelote
  • Goldenboy
  • Nadeshot
  • Sjokz
  • Dr Lupo
  • Faker
  • Hecz
  • Froskurinn
  • Fallen

Streamer of the Year

  • Dr Lupo
  • Pokimane
  • TimTheTatman
  • Summit1G
  • Gaules
  • XQC
  • Ibai
  • CourageJD
  • MortaL
  • Swagg
  • Asmongold

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year

  • Intel
  • Red Bull
  • BMW
  • Logitech
  • Mastercard
  • State Farm
  • Mountain Dew Game Fuel
  • Nike
  • Louis Vuitton

Esports Coverage Website of the Year in association with Sizzle Creative 

  • ESPN
  • Esports Observer
  • Esports Insider
  • Dexerto
  • Liquipedia
  • HLTV
  • The Score Esports
  • Inven Global

Esports Game of the Year in association with Koyo 

  • League of Legends
  • CS:GO
  • COD Modern Warfare
  • Dota 2
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Rocket League
  • Valorant
  • F1 2019
  • Fortnite

Esports Hardware Provider of the Year

  • Razer
  • AMD
  • Logitech
  • Intel
  • NVIDIA
  • HyperX
  • Corsair
  • ASUS ROG
  • Alienware
  • Scuf Gaming
  • Elgato
  • Respawn

Esports Journalist of the Year

  • Adam Fitch
  • Tyler ‘FionnOnfire’ Erzberger
  • Jacob Wolf
  • Jared ‘Dekay’ Lewis
  • Richard Lewis
  • Duncan 'Thorin' Shields
  • Ashley Kang
  • Emily Rand

Esports Publisher of the Year 

  • Riot Games
  • Activision Blizzard
  • Valve
  • Ubisoft
  • Epic Games
  • PUBG Corp
  • Psyonix
  • 2K
  • EA
  • Supercell
  • Tencent

Esports Supporting Agency of the Year in association with Grind Gaming

  • ESG Law
  • Hitmarker Jobs
  • The Story Mob
  • Esports Engine
  • Character Select Agency
  • Prodigy Agency
  • Paper Crowns

Esports Content Series of the Year

  • 100 Thieves – the Heist
  • TSM Legends
  • Complexity Through the Smoke
  • Eavesdrop Podcast
  • The Story of (Score Esports)
  • G2 Voice Comms
  • Team Liquid the Squad
  • Chicago Huntsmen – The Hunt

Esports Cosplay of the Year

  • Peyton Cosplay
  • FusRoFran
  • Willow Creative
  • Sneaky
  • Glory Lamothe
  • Har_Fie
  • LittleJem
  • Lara Lunardi
  • Xenon Cosplay

Esports Creative Piece of the Year

  • Chasing the Dream – G2
  • FionnOnFire – Faker Piece
  • 100 Thieves Uno
  • LOL Cinematic Season Opening
  • Flyquest: Treequest / Seaquest
  • Dota 2 TI9 Truesight
  • Team Liquid Marvel Collaboration
  • Drink CTRL FaZe Clan

Esports Content Team of the Year

  • 100 Thieves
  • G2
  • 1UP Studios
  • Complexity
  • NRG
  • Faze Clan
  • Cloud 9
  • LEC

Esports Videographer of the Year

  • Sean Do – Complexity
  • Logan Dodson – 100 Thieves
  • Charles Dalton – G2 Esports
  • Pete Nguyen – Fnatic
  • Caroline Parker-Stark – 1UP & Team Liquid
  • Cassidy Sanders – Cloud9
  • Perra “akidos” Andersen – Dignitas
  • Julian Ramirez – NRG
  • Tuomo Väkevä – ENCE
  • Esteban Martinez – FGC

Esports Photographer of the Year

  • Eric Ananmalay
  • Rich Lock
  • Peter Chau
  • Helena Kristiansson
  • Kyle Miller
  • Stephanie Lindgren
  • Michal Konkol
  • Katy Eyre
  • Radosław Makuch
  • Logan Dodson
  • Nuno Miranda
  • Chris OTT

Esports Creative/Creative Team of the Year

  • Damian Estrada
  • AOE Creative
  • Paper Crowns
  • Popcorp
  • Euller Araujo
  • SesoHQ
  • Visuals by Impulse
  • Hugo Bonnamy
  • Roma Bib

 

This article was brought to you by Esports Central.

