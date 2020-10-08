Esports
Esports Awards 2020 finalists – all the nominees
The annual Esports Awards will take place on Saturday November 21, when this year's winners will be revealed. While no South Africans have been nominated for any of the Esports Awards in 2020, it's still great for fans to cast their votes - and there is some great talent on display.
There are also some personalities who will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement award, including Quake and esports legend Johnathan “Fatal1ty” Wendel, as well as the co-CEO of ESL and Street Fighter legend Daigo Umehara, alongside journalist Richard Lewis.
Esports Awards 2020 - Full list of finalists
There are dozens of categories, from best esports cosplayers to best teams, players, content creators and even best esports coverage website.
You can vote for your favourites from the finalists by heading to the Esports Awards website. Voting closes on November 8.
Check out the full list of finalists for this year's Esports Awards below:
Esports Coach Of The Year
- Zews (EG)
- Rambo (Dallas)
- Tow B (Big Clan)
- Grabbz (G2)
- Crusty (San Fran)
- Zefa (Damwon)
- Heen (Team Secret)
- Chrome (Spacestation Gaming)
- Lycan (Spacestation Gaming)
- Luo “Bsyy” Sheng
Esports Console Player Of The Year In Partnership With Scuf Gaming
- Clayster
- Shotzzy
- Tekkz
- Crimsix
- Sypical
- Jknaps
- Fairy Peak!
- Msdossary
Esports Console Rookie Of The Year In Partnership With Scuf Gaming
- Shotzzy
- Firstkiller
- Zezinho
- Illey
- Joreuz
- Owakening
Esports Mobile Player Of The Year
- Fly
- Luxxy
- Nobru
- Surgical Goblin
- Mortal
- Zuxxy
- Iferg
Esports Organisation Of The Year
- G2 Esports
- NRG
- Team Liquid
- Envy
- Spacestation
- Cloud 9
- 100 Thieves
- TSM
Esports PC Player Of The Year
- ZywOo
- Knight
- Caps
- Matumbaman
- David Tonizza
- Benjyfishy
- Rampy
- Bugha
- Striker
- Sinatraa
- Nisha
- Canadian
Esports PC Rookie Of The Year In Association With Matrix Keyboards
- Sinatraa
- Wardell
- Tactical
- Keria
- Spica
- Fultz
Esports Team Of The Year
- Dallas Empire (CDL)
- Top Esports (LPL)
- Vitality (CS:GO)
- G2 Esports (LEC)
- Spacestation Gaming (Rocket League)
- Spacestation Gaming (R6)
- Team Secret (Dota2)
- Damwon (LCK)
- Sf Shock (Overwatch)
- Shanghai Dragons (Overwatch)
Esports Analyst Of The Year
- Spunj
- Ls
- Froskurinn
- Fogged
- Nameless
- Wolf
- Jacob “Pimp” Winneche
- Reinforce
- Velly
Esports Caster Of The Year (Colour)
- Merk
- Froskurinn
- Vedius
- Ls
- Moses
- Launders
- Chance
- Kixstar
- Fogged
- Henryg
Esports Caster Of The Year (Play By Play)
- Uber
- Maven
- Captain Flowers
- Quickshot
- Drakos
- Ibai
- Anders
- Semmler
- Odpixel
Esports Host Of The Year
- Ana Xisde
- Chris Puckett
- Sjokz
- Machine
- Frankie Ward
- Sheever
- Lottie Van-Praag
- Soe Gschwind
- Dash
- Goldenboy
Esports Collegiate Award
- The University of California at Irvine
- Maryville University of Saint Louis
- Full Sail University
- Kevin Hoang
- NACE
- NUEL
- College Carball
- Tyrelle Appleton
- TESPA
Esports Content Creator of the Year
- Ashley Kang
- Esports Talk
- Musty
- Hecz
- Nadeshot
- UpUpDownDown
Esports Mobile Game of the Year
- PUBG MOBILE
- Clash Royale
- Brawl Stars
- Free Fire
- Arena of Valor
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Clash of Clans
- Mobile Legends
Esports Personality of the Year
- Ocelote
- Goldenboy
- Nadeshot
- Sjokz
- Dr Lupo
- Faker
- Hecz
- Froskurinn
- Fallen
Streamer of the Year
- Dr Lupo
- Pokimane
- TimTheTatman
- Summit1G
- Gaules
- XQC
- Ibai
- CourageJD
- MortaL
- Swagg
- Asmongold
Esports Commercial Partner of the Year
- Intel
- Red Bull
- BMW
- Logitech
- Mastercard
- State Farm
- Mountain Dew Game Fuel
- Nike
- Louis Vuitton
Esports Coverage Website of the Year in association with Sizzle Creative
- ESPN
- Esports Observer
- Esports Insider
- Dexerto
- Liquipedia
- HLTV
- The Score Esports
- Inven Global
Esports Game of the Year in association with Koyo
- League of Legends
- CS:GO
- COD Modern Warfare
- Dota 2
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Rocket League
- Valorant
- F1 2019
- Fortnite
Esports Hardware Provider of the Year
- Razer
- AMD
- Logitech
- Intel
- NVIDIA
- HyperX
- Corsair
- ASUS ROG
- Alienware
- Scuf Gaming
- Elgato
- Respawn
Esports Journalist of the Year
- Adam Fitch
- Tyler ‘FionnOnfire’ Erzberger
- Jacob Wolf
- Jared ‘Dekay’ Lewis
- Richard Lewis
- Duncan 'Thorin' Shields
- Ashley Kang
- Emily Rand
Esports Publisher of the Year
- Riot Games
- Activision Blizzard
- Valve
- Ubisoft
- Epic Games
- PUBG Corp
- Psyonix
- 2K
- EA
- Supercell
- Tencent
Esports Supporting Agency of the Year in association with Grind Gaming
- ESG Law
- Hitmarker Jobs
- The Story Mob
- Esports Engine
- Character Select Agency
- Prodigy Agency
- Paper Crowns
Esports Content Series of the Year
- 100 Thieves – the Heist
- TSM Legends
- Complexity Through the Smoke
- Eavesdrop Podcast
- The Story of (Score Esports)
- G2 Voice Comms
- Team Liquid the Squad
- Chicago Huntsmen – The Hunt
Esports Cosplay of the Year
- Peyton Cosplay
- FusRoFran
- Willow Creative
- Sneaky
- Glory Lamothe
- Har_Fie
- LittleJem
- Lara Lunardi
- Xenon Cosplay
Esports Creative Piece of the Year
- Chasing the Dream – G2
- FionnOnFire – Faker Piece
- 100 Thieves Uno
- LOL Cinematic Season Opening
- Flyquest: Treequest / Seaquest
- Dota 2 TI9 Truesight
- Team Liquid Marvel Collaboration
- Drink CTRL FaZe Clan
Esports Content Team of the Year
- 100 Thieves
- G2
- 1UP Studios
- Complexity
- NRG
- Faze Clan
- Cloud 9
- LEC
Esports Videographer of the Year
- Sean Do – Complexity
- Logan Dodson – 100 Thieves
- Charles Dalton – G2 Esports
- Pete Nguyen – Fnatic
- Caroline Parker-Stark – 1UP & Team Liquid
- Cassidy Sanders – Cloud9
- Perra “akidos” Andersen – Dignitas
- Julian Ramirez – NRG
- Tuomo Väkevä – ENCE
- Esteban Martinez – FGC
Esports Photographer of the Year
- Eric Ananmalay
- Rich Lock
- Peter Chau
- Helena Kristiansson
- Kyle Miller
- Stephanie Lindgren
- Michal Konkol
- Katy Eyre
- Radosław Makuch
- Logan Dodson
- Nuno Miranda
- Chris OTT
Esports Creative/Creative Team of the Year
- Damian Estrada
- AOE Creative
- Paper Crowns
- Popcorp
- Euller Araujo
- SesoHQ
- Visuals by Impulse
- Hugo Bonnamy
- Roma Bib