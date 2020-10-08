Esports Awards 2020 finalists – all the nominees

The annual Esports Awards will take place on Saturday November 21, when this year's winners will be revealed. While no South Africans have been nominated for any of the Esports Awards in 2020, it's still great for fans to cast their votes - and there is some great talent on display.

There are also some personalities who will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement award, including Quake and esports legend Johnathan “Fatal1ty” Wendel, as well as the co-CEO of ESL and Street Fighter legend Daigo Umehara, alongside journalist Richard Lewis.

Esports Awards 2020 - Full list of finalists

There are dozens of categories, from best esports cosplayers to best teams, players, content creators and even best esports coverage website.

You can vote for your favourites from the finalists by heading to the Esports Awards website. Voting closes on November 8.

Check out the full list of finalists for this year's Esports Awards below:

Esports Coach Of The Year

Zews (EG)

Rambo (Dallas)

Tow B (Big Clan)

Grabbz (G2)

Crusty (San Fran)

Zefa (Damwon)

Heen (Team Secret)

Chrome (Spacestation Gaming)

Lycan (Spacestation Gaming)

Luo “Bsyy” Sheng

Esports Console Player Of The Year In Partnership With Scuf Gaming

Clayster

Shotzzy

Tekkz

Crimsix

Sypical

Jknaps

Fairy Peak!

Msdossary

Esports Console Rookie Of The Year In Partnership With Scuf Gaming

Shotzzy

Firstkiller

Zezinho

Illey

Joreuz

Owakening

Esports Mobile Player Of The Year

Fly

Luxxy

Nobru

Surgical Goblin

Mortal

Zuxxy

Iferg

Esports Organisation Of The Year

G2 Esports

NRG

Team Liquid

Envy

Spacestation

Cloud 9

100 Thieves

TSM

Esports PC Player Of The Year

ZywOo

Knight

Caps

Matumbaman

David Tonizza

Benjyfishy

Rampy

Bugha

Striker

Sinatraa

Nisha

Canadian

Esports PC Rookie Of The Year In Association With Matrix Keyboards

Sinatraa

Wardell

Tactical

Keria

Spica

Fultz

Esports Team Of The Year

Dallas Empire (CDL)

Top Esports (LPL)

Vitality (CS:GO)

G2 Esports (LEC)

Spacestation Gaming (Rocket League)

Spacestation Gaming (R6)

Team Secret (Dota2)

Damwon (LCK)

Sf Shock (Overwatch)

Shanghai Dragons (Overwatch)

Esports Analyst Of The Year

Spunj

Ls

Froskurinn

Fogged

Nameless

Wolf

Jacob “Pimp” Winneche

Reinforce

Velly

Esports Caster Of The Year (Colour)

Merk

Froskurinn

Vedius

Ls

Moses

Launders

Chance

Kixstar

Fogged

Henryg

Esports Caster Of The Year (Play By Play)

Uber

Maven

Captain Flowers

Quickshot

Drakos

Ibai

Anders

Semmler

Odpixel

Esports Host Of The Year

Ana Xisde

Chris Puckett

Sjokz

Machine

Frankie Ward

Sheever

Lottie Van-Praag

Soe Gschwind

Dash

Goldenboy

Esports Collegiate Award

The University of California at Irvine

Maryville University of Saint Louis

Full Sail University

Kevin Hoang

NACE

NUEL

College Carball

Tyrelle Appleton

TESPA

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Ashley Kang

Esports Talk

Musty

Hecz

Nadeshot

UpUpDownDown

Esports Mobile Game of the Year

PUBG MOBILE

Clash Royale

Brawl Stars

Free Fire

Arena of Valor

Call of Duty Mobile

Clash of Clans

Mobile Legends

Esports Personality of the Year

Ocelote

Goldenboy

Nadeshot

Sjokz

Dr Lupo

Faker

Hecz

Froskurinn

Fallen

Streamer of the Year

Dr Lupo

Pokimane

TimTheTatman

Summit1G

Gaules

XQC

Ibai

CourageJD

MortaL

Swagg

Asmongold

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year

Intel

Red Bull

BMW

Logitech

Mastercard

State Farm

Mountain Dew Game Fuel

Nike

Louis Vuitton

Esports Coverage Website of the Year in association with Sizzle Creative

ESPN

Esports Observer

Esports Insider

Dexerto

Liquipedia

HLTV

The Score Esports

Inven Global

Esports Game of the Year in association with Koyo

League of Legends

CS:GO

COD Modern Warfare

Dota 2

Rainbow Six Siege

Rocket League

Valorant

F1 2019

Fortnite

Esports Hardware Provider of the Year

Razer

AMD

Logitech

Intel

NVIDIA

HyperX

Corsair

ASUS ROG

Alienware

Scuf Gaming

Elgato

Respawn

Esports Journalist of the Year

Adam Fitch

Tyler ‘FionnOnfire’ Erzberger

Jacob Wolf

Jared ‘Dekay’ Lewis

Richard Lewis

Duncan 'Thorin' Shields

Ashley Kang

Emily Rand

Esports Publisher of the Year

Riot Games

Activision Blizzard

Valve

Ubisoft

Epic Games

PUBG Corp

Psyonix

2K

EA

Supercell

Tencent

Esports Supporting Agency of the Year in association with Grind Gaming

ESG Law

Hitmarker Jobs

The Story Mob

Esports Engine

Character Select Agency

Prodigy Agency

Paper Crowns

Esports Content Series of the Year

100 Thieves – the Heist

TSM Legends

Complexity Through the Smoke

Eavesdrop Podcast

The Story of (Score Esports)

G2 Voice Comms

Team Liquid the Squad

Chicago Huntsmen – The Hunt

Esports Cosplay of the Year

Peyton Cosplay

FusRoFran

Willow Creative

Sneaky

Glory Lamothe

Har_Fie

LittleJem

Lara Lunardi

Xenon Cosplay

Esports Creative Piece of the Year

Chasing the Dream – G2

FionnOnFire – Faker Piece

100 Thieves Uno

LOL Cinematic Season Opening

Flyquest: Treequest / Seaquest

Dota 2 TI9 Truesight

Team Liquid Marvel Collaboration

Drink CTRL FaZe Clan

Esports Content Team of the Year

100 Thieves

G2

1UP Studios

Complexity

NRG

Faze Clan

Cloud 9

LEC

Esports Videographer of the Year

Sean Do – Complexity

Logan Dodson – 100 Thieves

Charles Dalton – G2 Esports

Pete Nguyen – Fnatic

Caroline Parker-Stark – 1UP & Team Liquid

Cassidy Sanders – Cloud9

Perra “akidos” Andersen – Dignitas

Julian Ramirez – NRG

Tuomo Väkevä – ENCE

Esteban Martinez – FGC

Esports Photographer of the Year

Eric Ananmalay

Rich Lock

Peter Chau

Helena Kristiansson

Kyle Miller

Stephanie Lindgren

Michal Konkol

Katy Eyre

Radosław Makuch

Logan Dodson

Nuno Miranda

Chris OTT

Esports Creative/Creative Team of the Year