Game Review | 'The Signifier' — a heady mix of cutting-edge tech and psychoanalysis

If The Signifier were a film or TV series, I would watch it in a heartbeat. Coming across like Minority Report meets Inception, this indie game from Chilean developers Playmestudio, and publishers Raw Fury, has an incredibly compelling concept at its core.

Described as a first-person tech-noir mystery adventure, you play as veteran researcher Frederick Russell, who is using advanced artificial intelligence to bridge Freudian psychoanalysis with neuropsychology.

More specifically, Russell has created a deep brain scanner called the Dreamwalker, which makes it possible to enter the minds of others. Provide powerful AI EVEE with a brain scan and she will interpret the data, giving shape to memories and dreams for others to experience virtually.

Unsurprising, given its violation of personal data privacy, Russell’s work is highly controversial, which puts him at the mercy of the Technology Safeguard Bureau (TBS), a shady government agency with the mandate to keep “democratic structures safe from the abuse of technology.”

Eager for dirt on GO-AT, the world’s largest tech company, TBS forces Russell to investigate the suspicious death of Johanna Kast, GO-AT’s vice-president.

This is where The Signifier’s signature, and very clever, gameplay mechanic kicks in. To solve the mystery, you must investigate environments in up to three different states. The first is physical reality, which you travel across a city map to visit. The second and third states are accessed solely by the Dreamwalker, paired with a Digital Brain Disc that has been obtained from Johanna.

You can experience Johanna’s memories in the objective state, which is purely generated from sensorial inputs (aural, visual and so on.). Finally, and most fascinating, you can plunge into the subjective or “felt” state, where events are filtered through emotional experience.

The result is fuzzy, warm impressionist paintings of environments associated with good memories, and stark expressionist vistas when it comes to bad memories or nightmares.