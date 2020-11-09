GamersLIVE

Ekasi Esports FIFA21 Series announced

09 November 2020 - 17:22 By Wessel Minnie
FIFA 21 is a football simulation video game published by Electronic Arts as part of the FIFA series.
Image: Supplied

Ekasi Gaming, in partnership with Adwa Gaming and Tswane University of Technology (TUT) has announced a FIFA 21 tournament series. This is an invitational tournament series, which will take place at four gaming zones across Gauteng. It will see 32 players compete for a PlayStation and a copy of FIFA21. Here's what you need to know.

Ekasi Esports FIFA21 Series details

While this is an invitational tournament series, you can still watch some great local FIFA21 esports action live. The Ekasi Esports FIFA21 Series will be streamed and broadcasted via the Ekasi Esports YouTube channel, so don't miss out!

The Ekasi Esports FIFA21 series will feature weekly tournaments, starting from this weekend, providing qualifier opportunities for the main event on the 12 December 2020. The winner of the main event will earn a brand new PlayStation Console and copy of FIFA 21, according to the Press Release.

Perfect Zikhali, the Creative Director of Ekasi Esports, explains:

"We are thrilled to continue our mission of providing opportunities for gamers in South Africa via the Ekasi Esports FIFA21 Series. Our goal is to provide the esports experience to amateur gamers in a venue near where they live"

Neo Tsotetsi from TUT Sport comments:

"This tournament is a unique opportunity for gamers, in underrepresented communities, to have a live esports experience and we are honoured to partner with a prestigious organization like Ekasi Esports in hosting the Ekasi Esports FIFA21 Series."

The qualifiers will take place over the next four weeks (7 to 28 November 2020) on Saturdays at 14:00 SAST. The main event of the Ekasi Esports FIFA21 Series will start on the 5 December, with the semi-finals and finals to take place on 12 December.

