PS5 download queue got stuck? Try this fix at home, kids!

24 November 2020 - 11:14 By Tarryn van der Byl
PlayStation Network is a digital media entertainment service provided by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The much anticipated PS5 is expected later this year.
Sony’s PlayStation support team has recommended a fix for the PS5’s download queue glitch that doesn’t involve wiping the entire console and starting over.

Users finding that an upgrade to the next-gen version of a game doesn’t work, resulting instead in a not exactly super helpful “View Details” error and a download queue that’s stuck forever, must’ve been one of the most frustrating problems of the PS5’s launch week. Until now, the only solution was a factory reset of the console, which wouldn’t even necessarily resolve the issue – making this a precarious prospect for users on limited data or slow connections. Like, you know, a lot of South Africans.

Although a console system update that includes a permanent fix is presumably pending for the moment, @AskPlayStation on Twitter has a temporary fix for you.

 

And like magic but it’s actually maths, no more re-re-re-downloads of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

This article was brought to you by NAG

