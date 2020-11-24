PS5 download queue got stuck? Try this fix at home, kids!

Sony’s PlayStation support team has recommended a fix for the PS5’s download queue glitch that doesn’t involve wiping the entire console and starting over.

Users finding that an upgrade to the next-gen version of a game doesn’t work, resulting instead in a not exactly super helpful “View Details” error and a download queue that’s stuck forever, must’ve been one of the most frustrating problems of the PS5’s launch week. Until now, the only solution was a factory reset of the console, which wouldn’t even necessarily resolve the issue – making this a precarious prospect for users on limited data or slow connections. Like, you know, a lot of South Africans.

Although a console system update that includes a permanent fix is presumably pending for the moment, @AskPlayStation on Twitter has a temporary fix for you.

If you’ve experienced issues downloading games with “Queued for Download” or “View Details” messages on PS5, please update the system software to the latest version, start your PS5 in safe mode then rebuild the database. See “PS5:safe mode options” at https://t.co/BfgPSMafxd. pic.twitter.com/Vq7m0dXA23 — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) November 19, 2020

And like magic but it’s actually maths, no more re-re-re-downloads of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.