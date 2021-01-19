GamersLIVE

Cyberpunk 2077’s team thought that the game was launching two years too early

19 January 2021 - 11:02 By Darryn Bonthuys
Cyberpunk 2077 is a 2020 action role-playing video game developed and published by CD Projekt. The story takes place in Night City, an open world set in the Cyberpunk universe.
Cyberpunk 2077 is a 2020 action role-playing video game developed and published by CD Projekt. The story takes place in Night City, an open world set in the Cyberpunk universe.
Image: Supplied

By now, everyone’s familiar with Cyberpunk 2077’s less than ideal launch. Announced in 2012 and given the fancy cinematic trailer reveal a year later, Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t exactly look or feel like a game that spent eight years in development. According to a new report by Bloomberg, that’s because development didn’t kick off properly until 2016.

The end result was a game that managed to achieve the impossible: It forced Sony and Microsoft to offer refunds due to it being a bug-riddled mess that could barely function on last-gen consoles the Xbox One and PS4. So what went wrong? According to the Bloomberg investigation that spoke with multiple CD Projekt Red employees, mismanagement, not enough staff, and a rush to push the game during the middle of a pandemic all resulted in the hot mess that frustrated many gamers.

“At E3 in June 2019, CD Projekt announced that the game would come out on April 16, 2020,” Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier wrote.

"Fans were elated, but internally, some members of the team could only scratch their heads, wondering how they could possibly finish the game by then. One person said they thought the date was a joke. Based on the team’s progress, they expected the game to be ready in 2022. Developers created memes about the game getting delayed, making bets on when it would happen."

While crunch wasn’t mandatory during the development of Cyberpunk 2077, developers still felt pressured to work long into the night on the game. After being delayed several times, CDPR’s leadership then walked back on its no-crunch policy and mandated that six-day work weeks would be the norm so that Cyberpunk 2077 could hit its December release date.

“There were times when I would crunch up to 13 hours a day—a little bit over that was my record probably—and I would do five days a week working like that,” Adrian Jakubiak, a former audio programmer at CD Projekt Red, told Bloomberg. “I have some friends who lost their families because of these sort of shenanigans.”

The end result set new benchmarks in gaming for all the wrong reasons. Cyberpunk 2077 was an absolute mess at launch, and is being constantly patched to remove many game-breaking features that spoil an otherwise average adventure in a city that overloads your brain with information. CD Projekt Red boss Marcin Iwiński issued a public apology last week and detailed the long road to recovery that Cyberpunk 2077 will be taking so that it can live up to its ambitious promises.

Cyberpunk Adam Badowski also took to Twitter over the weekend, and responded to a few of the points raised in the Bloomberg post, rejecting the game’s E3 2018 demo being classified as a ‘fake” experience while being dead quiet on reports of staff being pressured to work excessive amounts of overtime:

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

GTA 6 could feature much more random and intelligent NPC behavior

Grand Theft Auto 6 might not officially exist just yet, but it’s only a matter of time before Rockstar games lifts the lid on its incredibly ...
News
1 hour ago

REVIEW | Cyberpunk 2077 – Blade Gunner

You’re a merc (with motivations that depend on your origin) that takes on odd jobs that mostly need a little muscle. It’s the setup for a story ...
News
1 month ago

Lost Tomb Raider remake has resurfaced in playable form

It’ll likely be a long wait for Lara Croft to return to her roots of pillaging cultural ruins, but after a trilogy that was at least 66% brilliant, ...
News
1 week ago

The important gaming news you missed over the holidays

Aaaaand we’re back! It’s a new year, the same NAG, and COVID-19 is still a thing so, like me, you’re probably stuck at home, choosing between ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Diary of a fallen idol News
  2. 'It's almost like being at war': Cyril Ramaphosa News
  3. Counterfeit goods worth R6m found in truck returning from Mozambique South Africa
  4. ATM hygiene safety: Banks ask for practicality on Dlamini-Zuma regulation South Africa
  5. Lesufi lays down the law as Curro moves to online learning South Africa

Latest Videos

India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
X