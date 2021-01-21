Valve has new games in development

Half-Life 3 confirmed? Probably not, unless it is.

Talking to New Zealand’s 1 News this week, Gabe Newell isn’t telling secrets but he does mention that the studio is working on multiple games and that 2020’s Half-Life: Alyx has been a big motivation for the team.

We definitely have games in development that we’re going to be announcing – it’s fun to ship games. Alyx was great, to be back doing single-player games, that created a lot of momentum inside of the company to do more of that.

Asked about the other game, Newell was equivocal as ever.