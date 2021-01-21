Valve has new games in development
Half-Life 3 confirmed? Probably not, unless it is.
Talking to New Zealand’s 1 News this week, Gabe Newell isn’t telling secrets but he does mention that the studio is working on multiple games and that 2020’s Half-Life: Alyx has been a big motivation for the team.
We definitely have games in development that we’re going to be announcing – it’s fun to ship games. Alyx was great, to be back doing single-player games, that created a lot of momentum inside of the company to do more of that.
Asked about the other game, Newell was equivocal as ever.
I’ve successfully not spoken about those things for a long time and I hope to continue to not talk about them until they are moot questions. Then we’ll move on to a new set of questions. The nice thing is, by not answering those questions, I avoid the community coming up with new, equally-difficult-to-answer questions.
Since the exit of original Half-Life writers Erik Wolpaw, Marc Laidlaw, and Chet Faliszek and Valve’s refocus on DOTA 2, esports and VR, the prospects of Half-Life 3 have become increasingly dubious. Unless they haven’t. For now, we must dream.