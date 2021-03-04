GamersLIVE

Apex Legends still not dead, reaches Steam’s top five most-played games

04 March 2021 - 22:23 By Christine King
Apex Legends is a free-to-play first-person hero shooter battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with the Nintendo Switch version being developed by Panic Button.
Image: Supplied

Apex Legends has beat out Team Fortress 2 to make the battle royale Steam’s fifth most popular game.

Originally only available on PC via Origin and then launched on Steam in November 2020, Apex Legends is currently one of Steam’s top five most-played games, peaking at over 180,000 players. This knocks Team Fortress 2 out of the top five and puts Apex Legends behind viral Viking survival hit Valheim by about 188,000 peak players (at the time of writing).

Speaking of new platforms, Respawn is due to launch the Nintendo Switch port of Apex Legends next week, on 9 March. The Switch port will include crossplay functionality and players will be granted 30 free Season 8 Battle Pass levels, since they will arrive mid-season. It will be free to play, just like all the others.

In other news, Apex Legends’ (previously extended) Anniversary Collection event ends today and will potentially be replaced by a Caustic-themed takeover event, if the teasers placed around Kings Canyon over the past few days are anything to go by. Recent updates suggest Caustic has co-opted Water Treatment for his own nefarious purposes. Town Takeovers are permanent additions to the maps, themed around the chosen Legend. The last Town Takeover was Pathfinder’s Fight Night on Olympus, which added a melee-only boxing ring.

