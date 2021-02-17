Hello! Check out this new Oddworld: Soulstorm trailer

GamersLIVE

17 February 2021 - 15:10 By Christine King
Oddworld: Soulstorm is a remake of 1998's Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus, the second game in the Oddworld franchise. Soulstorm recreates Abe's Exoddus with enhanced visuals, but also expands upon the game with new story elements.
With a new trailer released as part of the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase, we finally got a good look at the upcoming Oddworld: Soulstorm.

Developed by Oddworld Inhabitants, Oddworld: Soulstorm is a sequel to Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty (the 2014 Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee remake) and a reimagining of 1998’s Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus, so it features the same 2.5D, side-scrolling gameplay, and dark humour you may remember (if you’re old), now with added crafting mechanics, new story elements, and new areas to explore. Also, you’ll be saving thousands of your fellow Mudokons from the RuptureFarms meat processing factory this time around. Good luck keeping them all alive.

"Witness Abe's horrifying conflict with a terrifying new machination in this fresh narrative adventure.

Your success may depend on your ability to scavenge materials scattered across the levels, in order to craft a whole new range of weaponry, which you’re definitely going to need if you’re planning to forgo stealth and save your people by going into full-on vengeance beast-mode.

Oddworld: Soulstorm is coming to PC (via EGS) and PlayStation some time around May/June (Oddworld Inhabitants intends to lock down the actual release date before the end of the month). An Xbox version will arrive once the timed-exclusive period is up.

