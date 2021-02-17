Hello! Check out this new Oddworld: Soulstorm trailer

With a new trailer released as part of the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase, we finally got a good look at the upcoming Oddworld: Soulstorm.

Developed by Oddworld Inhabitants, Oddworld: Soulstorm is a sequel to Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty (the 2014 Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee remake) and a reimagining of 1998’s Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus, so it features the same 2.5D, side-scrolling gameplay, and dark humour you may remember (if you’re old), now with added crafting mechanics, new story elements, and new areas to explore. Also, you’ll be saving thousands of your fellow Mudokons from the RuptureFarms meat processing factory this time around. Good luck keeping them all alive.