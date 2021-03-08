GamersLIVE

Inspire Africa launches its Virtual Drone Simulator Racing League for school kids

08 March 2021 - 21:32 By Tarryn van der Byl
FPV drone racing is a sport type where participants control "drones", equipped with cameras while wearing head-mounted displays showing the live stream camera feed from the drones.
Image: Supplied

Local education development org Inspire Africa has opened signups for its 2021 Inspire Drone League in collaboration with the Electronic Sports Association, and a don’t-miss-this-one opportunity to tell your mom you’re playing games for homework so it’s okay.

The Inspire Drone League is designed to promote STEAM disciplines using drone tech, and includes four categories:

  • DJI Tello Racing
  • DJI Tello Coding Challenges
  • Indoor FPV Micro Drone Racing
  • Virtual Drone Racing League

Featuring a monthly schedule of online events for primary and high school students, the IDL’s Virtual Drone Racing League is hosted via The Drone Racing League sim on Xbox One and PC so an internet connection and a copy of the game is required to join.

Welcome to the Inspire Drone League!!! In association with Electronic Sports Africa we bring you our drone racing league for schools across southern Africa. There are FOUR racing categories: 1. DJI Tello Racing 2. DJI Tello Coding Challenges 3. Indoor FPV Micro Drone Racing 4. Virtual Drone Racing League Click the link below to sign up and join the coolest drone racing league for schools. https://inspire.africa/products/inspire-drone-league/ Electronic Sports Africa - https://electronicsport.africa/

For more info about the IDL and registration, you can visit the Inspire Africa website.

This article was brought to you by NAG

