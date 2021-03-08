Inspire Africa launches its Virtual Drone Simulator Racing League for school kids

Local education development org Inspire Africa has opened signups for its 2021 Inspire Drone League in collaboration with the Electronic Sports Association, and a don’t-miss-this-one opportunity to tell your mom you’re playing games for homework so it’s okay.

The Inspire Drone League is designed to promote STEAM disciplines using drone tech, and includes four categories:

DJI Tello Racing

DJI Tello Coding Challenges

Indoor FPV Micro Drone Racing

Virtual Drone Racing League

Featuring a monthly schedule of online events for primary and high school students, the IDL’s Virtual Drone Racing League is hosted via The Drone Racing League sim on Xbox One and PC so an internet connection and a copy of the game is required to join.