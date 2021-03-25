Black Ops Cold War Super Cup with R5,000 prize pool announced

South African tournament organizer Mettlestate has announced their second bi-weekly Super Cup, following the first Super Cup featuring COD: Mobile which took place this past weekend. The Black Ops Cold War Super Cup will take place over the Easter weekend, and all the details have been made available.

Black Ops Cold War Super Cup details

This tournament, from Mettlestate in partnership with ASUS ROG, takes place on Sunday, 4 April starting at 12:00 SAST. It is expected to run for roughly six hours. Registrations for the Black Ops Cold War Super Cup are already open, so you can head on over to the tournament's Mettlestate page now to enter.

Registrations close on 3 April 2020 at 19:00 SAST, so you have more than enough time to get your Black Ops Cold War team ready. There's a prize pool of R5,000 on the line, which makes the tournament very enticing to enter.

Prize pool distribution:

1st place – R2,500

2nd place – R1,500

3rd place – R1,000

The tournament is open to PC, PlayStation and Xbox gamers. This is a 4v4 tournament featuring the Search & Destroy game mode. All matches will be best-of-one in the single-elimination bracket.

Search & Destroy match settings:

3rd Person Spectating: Disabled

Revenge Voice: Disabled

Battlechattler: Disabled

3rd Person Gestures: Disable

Gesture Camera Control: Disabled

There are also some restricted weapons, perks and more which players should be aware of. Check out the full rules for the Black Ops Cold War Super Cup via the Mettlestate tournament page.

As always, you should keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.