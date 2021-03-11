Mercedes-Benz ATK Pro Series championship announced

The Mercedes-Benz ATK Pro Series powered by Mercedes-Benz South Africa, Motorsport South Africa and the Kyalami 9 Hour is the country’s premier sim racing championship of 2021. The series will field top drivers from across the country to compete for the title of South Africa’s best sim racer.

Drivers can enter on PC using Assetto Corsa Competizione as well as GT Sport on PlayStation. The top 10 drivers from each of these platforms will move on to the MSA showdown, a live event which is set to take place at ATK Arena in Cape Town at the end of July. The winner of the MSA Showdown will represent South Africa at the FIA Motorsport Games in October 2021.

The Mercedes-Benz ATK Pro Series has seen the introduction of the MSA eLicense into sim racing for the first time in local esports history. This has set a new standard for sim racing in South Africa and has elevated sim racing to the standard of real life motorsport. The MSA eLicense will be required to enter all MSA-sanctioned sim racing events and series. MSA showing their commitment to nurturing new talent as sim racing gives drivers a cost effective and easy-to-access platform for racing.

Click here to get your MSA eLicence.

Round 0 Division Qualifying kicks off on 7 March for Assetto Corsa Competizione and GT Sport on 8 March.

Drivers can sign up for the Mercedes-Benz ATK Pro Series at www.proseries.co.za