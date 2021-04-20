Local indie game Beautiful Desolation launches on console next month, ek sê

Cape Town studio The Brotherhood is prepping its post-apocalyptic retro-futuristic Afropunk-’em-up for launch on PS4 and Switch.

Funded with a $138,457 Kickstarter campaign in 2017, Beautiful Desolation first launched on PC in 2020. According to designer Chris Bischoff, the game has since been completely reworked for consoles – a project that included rebuilding and rendering every in-game interface element for each console to include the relevant buttons.

“There’s me digging through 3D files I made four years ago,” he tells me, “swearing at myself for not naming anything properly.”

Noob mistake, bro.