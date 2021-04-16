New BioShock game might have open-world elements

But as of today, we can start searching for a “something” GIF instead! Cloud Chamber currently has 17 open positions listed on its careers page, all of which have been spread across multiple requirements and disciplines, but it’s the senior writer job ad that’s particularly interesting as it mentions “open-world” within its text.

“We’re hoping to find someone who can weave impactful, character-driven stories in an open world setting,” the ad reads. Whoever gets the job will work on dialogue and other narrative elements of the new BioShock, while whipping up ideas for “primary and secondary mission content with design.”

2K has naturally declined to comment on the job listings, and it’s worth noting that even the term “open-world” is hard to properly define within the context of video games, which in turn are a highly iterative process of design and construction before the end result hits the market. Still, the idea of a new sandbox to explore and play around in would fit in perfectly with previous BioShock games, back when players explored the underwater majesty of Rapture and the sky-high city of Columbia.

BioShock series creator Ken Levine may not be involved with this latest incarnation, but Cloud Chamber happens to be made up of newcomers to the series as well as veterans who worked their magic on the original series.