Game Review | Biomutant

The word “wonderful”, like “awesome” and “epic”, has become a cliché. For a generation of screen junkies and timeline marketing campaigns, everything that isn’t obviously a toddler choking hazard can and must be wonderful – from #gluten-free #kale and #broccoli #smoothies to #working six jobs on the weekend just to make the minimum payment on your credit card debt so you don’t have to quit your unpaid internship at MegaCorp, Inc. for the endorsement on your next rental application. But wonderful, by definition, is evocative. It describes an emotional response, the dreamy nostalgia of some half-remembered, wish-upon-a-star naïveté from when you were a kid, maybe, before the cynicism and existential exhaustion of adolescence made you decide to choose business science over archaeology for the medical insurance incentives. The what-if, not the what-is.

Biomutant is wonderful like that. Up to and including the moment that you wake up, it’s Monday, and you’re 43 with no retirement savings. #WONDERFUL.

It’s the post-apocalypse. But it’s not the post-apocalypse of most video game conventions – this post-apocalypse has lots of colour and empathy and optimism for the future, so I guess it’s no coincidence that actual humans aren’t involved. In this post-apocalypse, the meep has inherited the Earth. No toilet paper? No worries. For the protagonists of Biomutant, the conveniences of consumer culture are now a toxic dump. Or, from time to time, a puzzle to solve for XP. It’s probably metaphorical.