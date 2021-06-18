GamersLIVE

GTA Online is shutting down its Xbox 360 and PS3 servers in December

18 June 2021 - 20:52 By Tarryn van der Byl
Developed by Rockstar Games in 2013, a unit of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, GTA V is still one of the best-selling games so far this year.
In this week’s edition of It’s Time To Upgrade Now, You Guys, But For Real, Rockstar has confirmed that multiplayer services for the Xbox 360 and PS3 versions of the game are now on limited time.

Those GTA Online servers are going bye-bye on 16 December, according to the announcement, but preceding this, Shark Cash Card DLC purchases for the game’s Diamond Casino & Resort location won’t be available on Xbox 360 and PS3 consoles from 15 September already. I dunno if that’s relevant to local gamers, though, unless you’re connecting through a VPN.

"Please note, these changes are strictly for the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online, and will have no impact on access to, or progress within, the Grand Theft Auto V Story Mode."

The termination also includes Rockstar Games Social Club online stats support for GTA Online, Max Payne 3, and LA Noire on the same consoles.

GTA Online launched in 2013, but major content updates and expansions on Xbox 360 and PS3 were cancelled from July 2015, with Rockstar citing hardware and other technical limitations. That October, Lowriders was the first DLC to miss previous-gen consoles and launch exclusively on Xbox One and PS4.

New versions of GTA 5 and GTA Online optimised for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 consoles are expected to launch this holiday season.

